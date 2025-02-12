Heidi Klum’s Bikini Post Shocks Fans and They Keep Asking About Her Husband

Heidi Klum looked radiant as she soaked up the sun, teasing fans with a playful bikini video. The supermodel shared a clip online, strolling by a pool and striking poses. But instead of just admiring the view, fans couldn’t help but ask the same questions.

Heidi Klum, 51, continues to prove that age is just a number.

Heidi Klum shared a sun-soaked video of herself enjoying a relaxing day, setting it to Lady Gaga’s latest hit, Abracadabra. The supermodel looked stunning as she posed by the pool, showing off her effortless beauty and playful energy.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise. “Beautiful lady,” one wrote, while another gushed, “LOVEEEE!!” Others couldn’t help but admire her youthful glow, with one fan calling her simply “Beautiful.”

But well, some raised specific questions.

However, some followers were more focused on the absence of her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 35. “Did Tom video this?” one fan asked, a comment that quickly gained traction on TikTok, racking up plenty of likes. Another fan asked, "And Tom?" in Spanish.

The couple, who married in 2019, recently turned heads on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, looking as glamorous as ever. Heidi stunned in a bold, figure-hugging gown, while Tom looked effortlessly cool in a sleek designer suit. The two were all smiles as they posed for photographers, showing off their undeniable chemistry. Their love story continues to captivate fans, with many calling them “couple goals.”

Heidi has never been shy about expressing her love for Tom, often crediting him for helping her stay in shape.

But despite her love for Tom, Heidi doesn’t give him all the credit for keeping her in top shape. She embraces an active lifestyle and takes care of herself, something fans clearly admire. From regular workouts to a positive mindset, she has always emphasized the importance of feeling good from the inside out.

Captioning her latest video, she simply wrote, “...in my natural habitat today,” reminding everyone that confidence and joy are the ultimate beauty secrets.