"Her Face. What Happened?" Goldie Hawn Reveals Painful Health Condition, but People Only Notice One Thing

Andrew Garfield proved to be the ultimate gentleman at the 2025 Academy Awards when he stepped in to assist Goldie Hawn after she admitted she couldn’t read the teleprompter due to cataracts. The 79-year-old star, presenting alongside Garfield, paused mid-speech and asked for his help, prompting the British actor to smoothly take over.

The touching moment quickly won over viewers, who praised Garfield for his kindness, "Oh my God. He is just the sweetest…no one better!" someone wrote.