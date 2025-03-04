"Her Face. What Happened?" Goldie Hawn Reveals Painful Health Condition, but People Only Notice One Thing
Goldie Hawn had everyone talking at the 2025 Oscars—but not just for her star power. The 79-year-old legend, presenting with Andrew Garfield, suddenly stopped mid-script, admitting she couldn’t read the teleprompter. Garfield jumped in to help, but the moment left viewers stunned. Soon, the internet was buzzing—not just about her struggle on stage, but also about noticeable changes in her appearance.
Andrew Garfield proved to be the ultimate gentleman at the 2025 Academy Awards when he stepped in to assist Goldie Hawn after she admitted she couldn’t read the teleprompter due to cataracts. The 79-year-old star, presenting alongside Garfield, paused mid-speech and asked for his help, prompting the British actor to smoothly take over.
The touching moment quickly won over viewers, who praised Garfield for his kindness, "Oh my God. He is just the sweetest…no one better!" someone wrote.
But the night didn’t just see him saving the script—Garfield also took a moment to thank Hawn for bringing joy to his late mother. "Goldie, can I tell you something really quickly?" he said, his voice filled with emotion. "There is a person who gave my mother during her life the most joy and comfort—and tonight, I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."
His words left the audience—and Hawn—visibly moved, turning a simple awards presentation into one of the most heartfelt moments of the night.
However, Goldie turned heads at the 2025 Academy Awards in a show-stopping, butter-yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in Swarovski crystals. The strapless dress fit like a dream, cinching at the waist with elegant ruching and draping perfectly to the floor.
Hawn was all glamour, and she didn’t walk the carpet alone. Hand in hand with her partner of over 40 years, Kurt Russell, the couple radiated warmth and effortless style, proving once again why they’re one of Hollywood’s most adored pairs.
Goldie Hawn looked radiant at the 2025 Oscars, but it wasn’t just her stunning gown that had people talking—speculation about changes in her facial features quickly took over online discussions.
"I love Goldie, but what has she done to her face?" one commenter wrote. Another added, "Her face. What happened?" A third echoed the sentiment, saying, "She was amazing. Divine. They ruined her face."
The comments didn’t stop there. "Goldie... too many injections," one user noted.
However, there were also plenty of fans celebrating the couple, with some praising their long-lasting bond. "These two are the cutest," one person commented, while another gushed, "My fav couple." Love them or not, Kurt and Goldie are definitely a statement of Hollywood.
Goldie and Kurt's love story is one of Hollywood's most beloved, though it hasn't been without its challenges—they've gone through several breakups over the years.