“Her Male Version!”, Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Son Knox After Keeping Him Out of the Spotlight for Years

Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, totally stole the show at the 15th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 17. Hand in hand, they made a big splash as Knox stepped onto the red carpet for the first time in over three years.

Angelina Jolie turned heads at the Governor’s Awards in Los Angeles, stepping out with her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. The mother-son duo brought their A-game, showcasing a rare public moment together. Angelina was radiant in a vibrant yellow gown, staying arm-in-arm with Knox, who looked all grown up in a sharp suit and buzzed haircut. Towering over his mom, even with her high heels, Knox’s recent growth spurt was impossible to miss.

Angelina completed the look with a bold silver necklace and elegant drop earrings while keeping close to her son. The pair shared warm moments as they posed for photos, with Angelina beaming at Knox as he confidently stood in front of the cameras. Knox last graced a red carpet in October 2021, when he joined siblings Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne at the London premiere of Eternals to support their mom. Despite their Hollywood lineage, Knox and his siblings largely avoid the spotlight—a choice Angelina has openly supported.

Their date night follows Jolie’s recent comments about her children’s reluctance to follow in her and Brad Pitt’s acting footsteps. Angelina Jolie shared that her kids are “especially shy” and “very private,” emphasizing her children’s desire to stay out of the spotlight. “They want to be private,” the Maleficent actress reiterated. That said, her kids aren’t entirely detached from the entertainment world. In fact, two of them lent a hand to director Pablo Larraín on Maria.

In an interview, Jolie opened up about her personal connection to the tragic figure of Callas. “I’m sure people will draw comparisons between us as women, but the one that might not be so obvious is that I’m not sure either of us were entirely comfortable with being in the public eye,” she explained. “And there was a pressure behind the work that went beyond the joy of it.”

The photos of Angelina and her son Knox immediately made headlines, sparking a mix of reactions from fans. Knox’s rare public appearance had everyone talking, with one commenter writing, “This is like her male version,” while another added, “Knox is going to break hearts!!!!” Many were stunned by how much he resembled his mother, with one person remarking, “My goodness, those genes. I love how much she loves every single one of her babies.”

