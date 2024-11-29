“She Looks His Same Age!” Reese Witherspoon Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her Son

Reese Witherspoon, 48, turned heads as she graced the red carpet with her 21-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, in a rare public appearance. Fans couldn’t help but marvel at the actress’s youthful appearance, with many commenting that she looked more like Deacon’s sister than his mom. The event marked a special moment, as Reese rarely steps out with her children in the spotlight.

Deacon Phillippe, the son of Hollywood icons Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, has grown up in the spotlight despite his parents’ efforts to keep his childhood relatively private. Born on October 23, 2003, Deacon was just three years old when his parents divorced. Now 21, he is often earning attention for his striking resemblance to his famous parents and his foray into music and modeling.

Recently, Deacon and Reese made a rare joint appearance at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, turning heads with their impeccable style. Deacon opted for a sophisticated navy blue suit paired with a white shirt, exuding effortless charm. Reese complemented her son’s sharp look in a one-shouldered, fitted black gown featuring elegant ruffle detailing down one side, further cementing her status as a fashion icon.

However, it wasn’t just their outfits that stole the show. Fans were quick to point out Reese’s timeless beauty, with many commenting on how youthful she appeared alongside her son. “She looks his same age!” and “She never ages,” were just some of the reactions flooding social media. Some even mistook Deacon for Reese’s boyfriend, with one user joking, “Her son or boyfriend?” Another added, “She is gorgeous, as well as her son, who I thought was her boyfriend!” The playful confusion highlighted Reese’s ageless charm and her ability to effortlessly stun at any event.

