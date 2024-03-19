Here’s Everything We Know About Kate Middleton’s Current Health Condition

The British palace has responded to rumors about Kate Middleton’s health, especially after remarks from Gary Goldsmith (the princess’ uncle), who criticized Meghan Markle for causing turmoil within the royal family.

Kate’s absence from public appearances, coupled with Prince William’s reduced schedule of official duties, has fueled speculative rumors online about the couple’s activities and whereabouts. However, a spokesperson from the royal household clarified that Prince William is primarily focused on his work and isn’t preoccupied with social media chatter.

During his time on Celebrity Big Brother, reality star Ekin-Su questioned Gary Goldsmith about Kate’s well-being. Goldsmith reassured Ekin-Su that Kate is receiving top-notch care, as confirmed by conversations he had with her mother. When asked if Kate would return to her duties, Goldsmith expressed confidence in her recovery and eventual return.

In addition to addressing concerns about Kate’s health, Goldsmith also made headlines with his criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He suggested that Harry’s memoir, Spare, which contained unflattering portrayals of the royal family, was inappropriate and could strain family relationships. Goldsmith also remarked that Meghan’s entrance into the royal family had introduced new tensions and drama.

