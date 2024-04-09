Hilary Swank Finally Reveals Her Twins’ Charming Names, But It Sparks Concerns

Celebrity news often ignites a flurry of excitement and curiosity among the masses. Recently, Hollywood icon Hilary Swank caused quite a stir as she unveiled the names of her twin babies, Aya and Ohm. Let’s delve into the heartwarming details of this revelation and explore the reactions it has elicited.

Nearly a year after the birth of her twin son and daughter, Hilary Swank took to Instagram to introduce her adorable bundles of joy to the world. In a touching post accompanied by a captivating photo, the 49-year-old actress revealed the names of her twins for the first time.



The twins, who are 10 months old, wore cute hats and outfits while sitting on the beach. Their names, Aya and Ohm, were written in the sand.

Swank accompanied the adorable photo with the caption, ’’I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.’’



Many people praised how sweet the moment was. «Such beautiful names for such beautiful twin angels,» said one person. Another added, «Names are cute! Enjoy those adorable cuties.»

While the names Aya and Ohm exude uniqueness and charm, they also sparked a wave of intrigue and surprise among online spectators. Some questioned the choice of the name Ohm, drawing parallels to its association with electrical resistance.



«You wait 48 years to have kids and you name them that?!» commented one person on her Instagram.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News , FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Hilary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed their twins in early April 2023, marking a joyous milestone in their lives. Swank, who had previously expressed her desire for motherhood, radiated happiness as she embraced the role of a parent to not just one, but two beautiful children.



«This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,» she said. «And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.»