How 17 Iconic Acting Duos That Conquered Our Hearts Have Changed

Old movies are not just shots from the past, but real time capsules that still evoke strong emotions in us. We suggest getting nostalgic by remembering cult films and see how the stars who made them unforgettable have changed. Here are side-by-side photos of 34 actors and actresses then and now.

Barbra Streisand and Jeff Bridges — The Mirror Has Two Faces

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. — She’s All That

© She's All That / Miramax, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/EastNews, © rachaelleighcook / Instagram

Pierre Richard and Valérie Mairesse — The Umbrella Coup

Claire Forlani and Jackie Chan — The Medallion

Cameron Diaz and Dermot Mulroney — My Best Friend’s Wedding

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Diane Keaton — Father of the Bride

Rachel McAdams and Owen Wilson — Wedding Crashers

© Wedding Crashers / New Line Cinema, © Good Morning America / YouTube, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection / East News

Jeff Daniels and Christopher Lloyd — My Favorite Martian

Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline — French Kiss

© French Kiss / Polygram Filmed Entertainment, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News, Lance Goldberg/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Christopher Lambert and Josiane Balasko — Arlette

Chris O’Donnell and Renee Zellweger — The Bachelor

© The Bachelor / New Line Cinema, © NCIS: Los Angeles / CBS Television Studios, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection / East News

Adrian Grenier and Melissa Joan Hart — Drive Me Crazy

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sigourney Weaver — Heartbreakers

© Heartbreakers / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Simone Comi / ipa-agency. / SIPA / Sipa Press / East News, © jenniferlovehewitt / Instagram

Camille Coduri and John Goodman — King Ralph

Ben Stiller and Teri Polo — Meet the Parents

Connie Nielsen and Russell Crowe — Gladiator

Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah — Roxanne

And here are celebrities who have changed beyond recognition over the past decade.

