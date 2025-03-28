How 5+ Animals and Fruits Looked Before Humans Started Changing Their Genes

Animals
Humans have completely changed the way some animals and fruits look through selective breeding. Let’s take a look at how they used to be before we started making them bigger, sweeter, or just... different. Some of these changes are seriously surprising!

Rabbits

Wild European rabbits were small, agile, and had a uniform brownish-gray coat to blend into their surroundings. Breeding gave us floppy-eared, long-haired, and even giant rabbits—like the Flemish Giant, which can weigh over 20 pounds!

Chickens

Red junglefowl, the wild ancestor, was a small bird that laid about 10–15 eggs per year. Modern broiler chickens are unnaturally large, while egg-laying hens can produce over 300 eggs a year.

Strawberries

Wild strawberries were tiny, tart, and had an irregular shape. Today’s strawberries are plump, juicy, and much sweeter, thanks to hybridization.

Bulldogs

The original bulldog was lean, muscular, and had a longer snout, allowing for better breathing.
Modern bulldogs have extremely flat faces, thick wrinkles, and a stocky build.

Pekingese

These dogs once had a longer snout and a sturdier build. Selective breeding has flattened their face and made them smaller, increasing the risk of respiratory and eye issues.

Bananas

Wild bananas were tiny, full of large seeds, and had very little edible flesh. Today’s bananas are larger, seedless, and much sweeter.

