How 5+ Animals and Fruits Looked Before Humans Started Changing Their Genes
Rabbits
Wild European rabbits were small, agile, and had a uniform brownish-gray coat to blend into their surroundings. Breeding gave us floppy-eared, long-haired, and even giant rabbits—like the Flemish Giant, which can weigh over 20 pounds!
Chickens
Strawberries
Wild strawberries were tiny, tart, and had an irregular shape. Today’s strawberries are plump, juicy, and much sweeter, thanks to hybridization.
Bulldogs
The original bulldog was lean, muscular, and had a longer snout, allowing for better breathing.
Modern bulldogs have extremely flat faces, thick wrinkles, and a stocky build.
Pekingese
These dogs once had a longer snout and a sturdier build. Selective breeding has flattened their face and made them smaller, increasing the risk of respiratory and eye issues.
Bananas
Wild bananas were tiny, full of large seeds, and had very little edible flesh. Today’s bananas are larger, seedless, and much sweeter.
