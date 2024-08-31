How a Teen With Down Syndrome Shocked Everyone and Claimed the Miss Congeniality Crown

In a groundbreaking moment for inclusivity, Kayla Kosmalski, an 18-year-old teen with Down syndrome, made history at the Miss Teen USA pageant. Not only did she become the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete in the prestigious event, but she also walked away with the coveted Miss Congeniality title, leaving audiences in awe of her infectious spirit and determination.

Kayla breaks barriers as first contestant with Down syndrome to compete nationally.

Kayla's journey to the national stage began when she was crowned Miss Delaware Teen USA 2024 in April. Kosmalski’s participation in the Miss Teen USA pageant is a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity within the pageant industry. Her achievement as the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete on this national stage highlights the growing acceptance and celebration of diversity in beauty competitions.

"I want to show the world that people with Down syndrome can do anything," Kayla shared. Her passion for pageantry started at the tender age of 5, and she hasn't looked back since. "I like to show my passion, my energy, my attitude," she explained. "I just love pageants!"

The overwhelming support from Kayla’s followers reflects the widespread admiration and positivity surrounding her achievements.

Comments from her Instagram followers highlight her impact and the joy she brought to the pageant stage: "She is the winner in all of our eyes. What an incredible experience. Kayla, you are a star. 😍"

"Your inner beauty shines and compliments this dress 😍"

"You looked like you had the TIME of your life on that stage!! You are beautiful, Barbie!"

"One of the most radiant beings I’ve ever seen! So much sparkle. 💖"

She balances pageant life with academic pursuits and cheerleading success.



But Kayla's ambitions extend far beyond the pageant world. A recent high school graduate, she's set to begin her freshman year at Wilmington University this fall, majoring in communications. She's already secured a spot on the school's National Champion cheerleading team, showcasing her diverse talents and unstoppable drive. Kayla's impact reaches even further as the 2024 Ambassador for Hearts of Joy International, an organization that provides life-saving heart surgery for babies with Down syndrome. She's also been instrumental in lobbying for legislative change, including "Kayla's Law," which aims to empower Americans with disabilities to achieve financial independence and furthering inclusive opportunities.

Miss Delaware Teen Usa 2024 proves that dreams have no limits.



Though Kayla didn’t win the Miss Teen USA crown, her victory in receiving the Miss Congeniality title underscores her positive impact and the importance of inclusivity in pageantry. Her message to the world is clear and inspiring: "Because I love everything about myself, I want to let everyone know to dream big, be brave, be strong, be yourself and keep shining brightly!" Kayla Kosmalski’s historic participation and achievements are a testament to the progress being made towards greater inclusivity in beauty pageants and beyond. Her story continues to inspire and challenge societal expectations, showcasing the incredible potential of individuals with Down syndrome.

As Kayla continues to break barriers and challenge societal expectations, she serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through determination, self-love, and a positive attitude. Her historic participation in Miss Teen USA and subsequent Miss Congeniality win are just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey for this remarkable teen with Down syndrome.