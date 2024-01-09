What Sets Apart Male Beauty Standards Across Different Countries
Every country possesses a unique tapestry of cultural, historical, and geographical influences that distinctly shape its perceptions of male beauty. The diverse landscapes and historical backgrounds contribute to a rich variety of aesthetic preferences, resulting in distinct beauty standards across the globe. From the chiseled features to the appreciation of softer, more effeminate qualities, geography plays a pivotal role in defining ideals of male attractiveness.
1. Turkey
On the left: Kerem Bürsin
On the right: Burak Özçivit
2. India
On the left: Ranveer Singh
On the right: Shahid Kapoor
3. Germany
On the left: Alexander Fehling
On the right: Matthias Schweighofer
4. The Netherlands
On the left: Ton Heukels
On the right: Michiel Huisman
5. Thailand
On the left: Win Metawin
On the right: Mario Maurer
6. China
On the left: Wang Yibo
On the right: Xiao Zhan
7. Pakistan
On the left: Fawad A Khan
On the right: Ahsan Khan
8. Mexico
On the left: Diego Boneta
On the right: Alfonso Herrera
9. Sweden
On the left: Gustaf Skarsgård
On the right: Alexander Skarsgård
Beauty standards are not only reflective of physical attributes, but are also deeply intertwined with cultural values and societal norms. The geographical diversity of our planet, with its array of climates, landscapes, and traditions, fosters a global mosaic of male beauty that is as varied and dynamic as the world itself.
