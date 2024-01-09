What Sets Apart Male Beauty Standards Across Different Countries

People
day ago

Every country possesses a unique tapestry of cultural, historical, and geographical influences that distinctly shape its perceptions of male beauty. The diverse landscapes and historical backgrounds contribute to a rich variety of aesthetic preferences, resulting in distinct beauty standards across the globe. From the chiseled features to the appreciation of softer, more effeminate qualities, geography plays a pivotal role in defining ideals of male attractiveness.

1. Turkey

On the left: Kerem Bürsin
On the right: Burak Özçivit

2. India

On the left: Ranveer Singh
On the right: Shahid Kapoor

3. Germany

Stephen Rabold / ? Showtime Network / Courtesy: Everett Collection / East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

On the left: Alexander Fehling
On the right: Matthias Schweighofer

4. The Netherlands

© therealtonheukels / Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

On the left: Ton Heukels
On the right: Michiel Huisman

5. Thailand

On the left: Win Metawin
On the right: Mario Maurer

6. China

MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/East News, Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Abaca/East News

On the left: Wang Yibo
On the right: Xiao Zhan

7. Pakistan

On the left: Fawad A Khan
On the right: Ahsan Khan

8. Mexico

On the left: Diego Boneta
On the right: Alfonso Herrera

9. Sweden

PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

On the left: Gustaf Skarsgård
On the right: Alexander Skarsgård

Beauty standards are not only reflective of physical attributes, but are also deeply intertwined with cultural values and societal norms. The geographical diversity of our planet, with its array of climates, landscapes, and traditions, fosters a global mosaic of male beauty that is as varied and dynamic as the world itself.

Preview photo credit Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News, ranveersingh / Instagram, burakozcivit / Instagram

Comments

Get notifications
michela lucano
8 hours ago

Are there only Skarsgård men in Sweden?

-
-
Reply

Related Reads