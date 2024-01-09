What Sets Apart Male Beauty Standards Across Different Countries

Every country possesses a unique tapestry of cultural, historical, and geographical influences that distinctly shape its perceptions of male beauty. The diverse landscapes and historical backgrounds contribute to a rich variety of aesthetic preferences, resulting in distinct beauty standards across the globe. From the chiseled features to the appreciation of softer, more effeminate qualities, geography plays a pivotal role in defining ideals of male attractiveness.

1. Turkey

On the left: Kerem Bürsin

On the right: Burak Özçivit

2. India

On the left: Ranveer Singh

On the right: Shahid Kapoor

3. Germany

On the left: Alexander Fehling

On the right: Matthias Schweighofer

4. The Netherlands

On the left: Ton Heukels

On the right: Michiel Huisman

5. Thailand

On the left: Win Metawin

On the right: Mario Maurer

6. China

On the left: Wang Yibo

On the right: Xiao Zhan

7. Pakistan

On the left: Fawad A Khan

On the right: Ahsan Khan

8. Mexico

On the left: Diego Boneta

On the right: Alfonso Herrera

9. Sweden

On the left: Gustaf Skarsgård

On the right: Alexander Skarsgård