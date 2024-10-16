Size 14 Model Challenges Victoria’s Secret’s Beauty Norms With a Daring Photoshoot

Ella Halikas, an influential name in modeling, turned heads with a powerful and daring photoshoot. She’s challenging the usual expectations of what it means to be a lingerie model, pushing for more inclusivity and representation in fashion. Her bold move is sparking important conversations in the industry.

She always aspired to become a model.

Halikas made a bold decision to chase her dream of being a full-time model by moving to Los Angeles in May 2020. With determination and confidence in her abilities, she set out on a path that would transform her future. In an incredible twist, within just a year, she accomplished what many might think is out of reach—she earned her spot as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model.

Halikas aims to prove that you can be both healthy and happy at a size 14.

Gabriella Athena Halikas, a dedicated advocate for body positivity, has an inspiring story of self-acceptance. She openly shares that confidence wasn’t always natural for her. “I wasn’t always confident, I actually was a lot smaller,” she reflects. Her body began to change during her junior year of high school, with more curves emerging, and she gained about 20 pounds while in college. Rather than seeing this as a setback, Halikas embraced this new phase, now celebrating and taking pride in her curvier figure.

She is on a mission that extends far beyond gaining attention or seeking validation. Her goal is to spread the powerful message that health and happiness aren’t defined by a particular size or body type. As Halikas explains, her activism is about showing that “you can be healthy and happy in size 14, living and existing in a bigger body while still being extremely confident.”

Her photo shoot, which drew inspiration from the iconic Victoria’s Secret angels, quickly went viral.

DDNY / Broadimage / EAST NEWS

Gabriella Athena Halikas made waves with a viral photoshoot, where she teamed up with photographer Henry Jimenez Kerbox to embrace her inner Victoria’s Secret Angel. As a passionate advocate for body positivity, Halikas set out to reimagine the famous Victoria’s Secret runway—but with her own twist. She proudly showcased her size 14 figure in lingerie, sending a powerful message about body diversity and redefining what it means to be confident and beautiful.

The photoshoot didn’t just boost Halikas’ confidence; it deeply resonated with many others as well. People reached out, expressing how moved they were and how thankful they felt to finally see a representation they had been missing. For Halikas, and her audience, this shoot was more than just about fashion—it became a healing moment, a challenge to the fashion industry’s limited standards, and a clear reminder that beauty and confidence come in every size.

The comments on the post made it clear how impactful it was. One person wrote, “This level of beauty and confidence gave me chills down my body,” while another couldn’t help but share their excitement about the photographer, saying, “I absolutely love how you pick women of all sizes and make them feel beautiful because they are!”