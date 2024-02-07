17 Celebrity Fashion Fails That They Wish They Didn’t Wear

Almost every woman, including celebrities, has had that moment of looking at old photos and wondering, “What was I ever thinking about it?”. Even gorgeous dresses can create challenges, from slipping straps to torn hems, showing that wardrobe mishaps are universal. However, the reactions to these moments differ — some may blush, while others confidently navigate through, wearing broad smiles and holding their heads high.

Sharon Stone accidentally dampened the bottom of her dress, causing the weighty fabric to sag and the cuts to extend beyond their intended limits. However, the actress remained unfazed and didn’t show any sign of concern.

Ariel Winter made a questionable gown choice for the 2017 Emmy Awards. While the star successfully avoided any major disasters, it was evident that managing the dress posed more challenges than initially expected.

PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS

Scarlett Johansson didn’t anticipate the wind’s interference, as it attempted to create an awkward moment for the actress. However, she skillfully held onto the flying bow, preventing any wardrobe mishaps.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / East News

Nicole Kidman’s tricky dress cut almost overshadowed her evening, but the actress handled the situation with humor. She continued adjusting her dress, all the while maintaining a cheerful smile.

East News , East News

Lily-Rose Depp faced an awkward situation when her bra misbehaved. The actress quickly reacted, maintaining an elegant composure by holding the top of her outfit.

Invision / Invision / East News , Invision / Invision / East News

Rihanna’s stylish outfit kept slipping down, but the pop diva found a solution by literally holding onto the dress.

Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP / East News , Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP / East News

Beyoncé struggled to take steps in her tight-fitting chic outfit. Fortunately, her spouse was ready to help if needed.

AFP / East News

Bella Hadid donned a dress that was quite revealing. Throughout the event, the model consistently placed her hand on her hip to prevent the skirt from exposing too much.

Jennifer Lawrence’s impressive dress got torn at the bottom just as she was on her way to the stage, but the actress continued up the stairs as if nothing had happened.

, © SAG Awards / TNT Dee Cercone / Everett Collection / East News

Jennifer Lawrence faced another red carpet mishap during her first Oscar acceptance. On her way to receive the award, the actress accidentally stepped on the hem of her dress, resulting in a memorable fall on the stairs.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/East News

Raffey Cassidy received assistance from her colleagues, including Natalie Portman, Brady Corbet, and Stacy Martin, to untangle herself from her dress.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP / East News , Kazuko Wakayama / KCS / East News

Amy Adams found herself in a snug-fitting dress that restricted her movement on the red carpet. Nevertheless, it didn’t deter her from striking poses for photographers with a big smile.

0000613 / Reporter / East News

Margot Robbie encountered a wardrobe malfunction with her zipper. However, Alexander Skarsgård, standing beside her, quickly responded, and within moments, the actors resumed posing for photographers.

Zoe Saldaña also received assistance from her colleagues — the actress stepped on the hem of her dress and nearly stumbled.

PacificCoastNews.com / East News , PacificCoastNews.com / East News

Margot Robbie opted for an elegant silk gown adorned with a plunging neckline to add a touch of flair to the I, Tonya premiere in Australia. Unfortunately, the deep neckline turned out to be a challenging choice as the actress had to make continuous adjustments to her dress throughout the night.

Jennifer Aniston’s dress hem appeared to have its agenda for the evening. Nevertheless, the actress was determined not to let it unravel, showcasing remarkable endurance.

MCI / East News

J.Lo’s stunning dress wasn’t designed with the idea that people might sweat, and antiperspirant might not be foolproof. However, J.Lo didn’t appear bothered by it at all.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

In moments of awkwardness, it’s crucial to carry on as if nothing occurred to maintain self-confidence. We’re all human and prone to mistakes, and these instances serve as valuable lessons. Take a look at how the universe played a little prank on these people, bringing them an unexpected dose of bad luck for the day.