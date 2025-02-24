7 Surprising Daily Habits That Could Be Harming Your Stomach
Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can raise acid levels, potentially causing bloating. While this isn’t a new discovery, there are other everyday habits quietly harming our digestive system, ones we often overlook.
1. Drinking orange juice on an empty stomach
If your morning routine starts with a glass of orange juice, you might want to reconsider. Consuming citrus fruits on an empty stomach can trigger excess acid production, potentially causing discomfort like nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, and heartburn.
Additionally, the fructose in fruit may slow digestion when consumed before a meal. Drinking orange juice first thing in the morning could overwhelm your digestive system and even disrupt the balance of beneficial gut bacteria.
2. Washing dishes with a sponge
Experts suggest opting for a plastic or silicone brush, as they dry faster when not in use, unlike sponges, which retain moisture for extended periods—creating the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Additionally, brushes are easier to clean, and for optimal hygiene, it's best to run them through the dishwasher once a week.
3. Leaving dirty dishes in a dishwasher overnight
4. Replacing meals with salads
While vegetable salads are rich in vitamins, they don’t make the best meal replacements. The absence of protein can disrupt essential bodily functions.
Additionally, constantly consuming cold foods isn’t ideal for your stomach. They take longer to digest and can cause digestive discomfort. If you want to support your gut health and prevent bloating, puffiness, and cramps, incorporating more warm meals into your diet is essential.
5. Eating curd and yoghurt at night
Eating curd or yogurt at night might do more harm than good to your digestion. According to Indian experts, those prone to acidity and acid reflux should steer clear, as the body’s system slows down in preparation for sleep, potentially leading to constipation.
6. Chewing a gum frequently
Researchers suggest that frequently chewing gum may lead to issues like jaw pain and diarrhea. Limiting yourself to one piece a day is sufficient for your body.
7. Eating different type of fruits at the same time
Ayurveda advises against combining different fruits, recommending that they be eaten separately instead. Each fruit has its own unique acidity, and mixing them can disrupt digestion, potentially harming your stomach. Since fruits digest at different speeds, those prone to bloating may want to avoid fruit salads altogether.
8. Excessive Coffee Consumption.
Excessive coffee consumption can irritate the lining of your stomach due to its high acidity and caffeine content. This can lead to issues like acid reflux, heartburn, and gastritis, especially in individuals with sensitive digestive systems. The increased production of stomach acid can cause discomfort and, over time, contribute to conditions such as ulcers or chronic indigestion.
The most unexpected point likely caught your attention, especially when considering how often a proper meal is swapped out for something cold.