7 Surprising Daily Habits That Could Be Harming Your Stomach

If your morning routine starts with a glass of orange juice, you might want to reconsider. Consuming citrus fruits on an empty stomach can trigger excess acid production, potentially causing discomfort like nausea, bloating, abdominal pain, and heartburn.

Additionally, the fructose in fruit may slow digestion when consumed before a meal. Drinking orange juice first thing in the morning could overwhelm your digestive system and even disrupt the balance of beneficial gut bacteria.