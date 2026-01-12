HR Fired Me Right Before My Vacation, So I Used It Against Them

Hi Bright Side,

I’d had my vacation approved for months. Two weeks off, flights booked, nonrefundable hotel paid. It was the first time in years I wasn’t bringing my laptop “just in case.”

The day before my flight, HR asked me to stop by.

They told me my role was being eliminated, effective immediately. No warning. No transition. Just “unfortunate timing.” When I asked about my vacation, they said, very calmly, “That won’t apply anymore.”

I went home stunned. I wasn’t thinking about revenge or policies — I was thinking about how much money I’d just lost.

That night, I forwarded my termination email to the travel insurance company, mostly out of desperation. I selected “job loss” as the reason for cancellation and attached the HR notice as proof.

The next morning, the insurer replied: they’d cover everything — flights, hotel, excursions — because my termination qualified as involuntary loss of income.

Here’s where it got interesting.

A few days later, HR emailed asking me to confirm whether I’d be “available” during my former vacation dates in case they needed clarification on my exit paperwork. I replied politely and CC’d payroll, asking whether I’d still be compensated for the previously approved time since I was now officially unemployed and available.

That email triggered something.

Within hours, HR called back, suddenly careful with their words. They explained they’d “miscommunicated” and that my termination date would be adjusted to after my scheduled vacation.

Which meant I was back on payroll for two more weeks.

They paid me to go on the trip anyway.

I spent that vacation interviewing, updating my resume, and signing an offer with another company — all while technically still employed.

When I returned, HR finalized the termination quietly. No apology. No explanation.

But the best part?

They paid for the time they tried to erase — and I left with a new job, no gaps, and my trip fully covered.

Sometimes the last laugh isn’t loud.

It’s just well-timed.