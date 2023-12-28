Hugh Grant Spreads Holiday Cheer by Serving Christmas Meal to 500 Elderly Residents in London

In a heartwarming display of holiday spirit, renowned actor Hugh Grant brought joy and surprise to an elderly London community.

On Christmas Day, the 63-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually, delighted the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham by making an unanticipated appearance at the Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch event. The event, organized by the Hammersmith and Fulham council, aimed to bring together elderly residents who might otherwise spend Christmas alone. Grant actively participated by serving meals to the local community, engaging in conversations, and posing for photographs with attendees.

Councillor Ben Coleman, deputy leader of H&F, expressed gratitude to everyone who attended the annual Big H&F Christmas Day Lunch, highlighting the special guest, Hugh Grant. Grant’s unexpected presence contributed to serving Christmas lunch to 500 local elderly individuals, turning the event into a heartwarming Love Actually moment. The press release for the event revealed that this year’s lunch reached its maximum volunteer capacity. The occasion also managed to raise approximately £40,000 (just over $51,000 USD) through donations, as reported by London’s Evening Standard.

Grant, who resides in London, became a household name in the 1990s and 2000s for his roles in romantic comedies. This year, he diversified his roles, appearing in the action-adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and portraying an Oompa-Loompa alongside Timotheé Chalamet’s Willy Wonka in Wonka. Reflecting on his career evolution, Grant humorously remarked that he transitioned to more diverse roles as he aged, got married, and became a parent. Despite stepping away from romantic comedies, he continues to embrace interesting projects.