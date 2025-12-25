I Absolutely Refuse to Give Up My Apartment for My Sister and Her 3 Kids

Hi Bright Side,



My name is Maya, I’m 34. Growing up, my parents poured everything into my younger sister Nora. New clothes, help with rent, endless second chances. I took a different path. I started working at 16, paid my own way through school, and after years of saving, I finally bought a small place of my own last year. It wasn’t fancy, but it was mine, and I was proud of it.

Fast forward to now. Nora is a single mom of three, struggling and overwhelmed. I do feel empathy for her. I babysit when I can, bring groceries, and help with school pickups. But last month, my mom called and said something that knocked the wind out of me: “You should move out of your apartment. Your sister needs the space more than you do.” She said it like it was the most reasonable thing in the world, like my hard work was just a placeholder until Nora needed it.

I said no. That’s when things got cold. A few days later, I found out the real reason behind the pressure. My parents had already spoken to a lawyer about transferring my apartment into a “temporary family arrangement” so Nora and the kids could live there. They hadn’t asked me because they assumed I’d agree. When I confronted them, my dad said, “You don’t even have kids. Why are you being so difficult?” My sister called me selfish and said I was choosing a building over family.

Now I’m sitting here questioning everything. I love my family, but I also feel used. I worked for this life. I didn’t take shortcuts. Am I heartless for refusing to give up my home, or am I finally choosing myself after years of being the “easy” child?

— Maya