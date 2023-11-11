I Am a New Mom and I Regret Having a Baby, I Miss Watching Netflix and Spending Time Alone

Parenthood may sometimes become a challenge you weren’t prepared for. Such thing happened to one young mom, who has a 10-month-old baby and has recently taken to social media with an emotional lament. The woman complained that she couldn’t “shake the feeling” of regret even though her baby is “lovely, sweet and independent.” And her speech provoked an avalanche of reactions.

A desperate woman took to social media to pour her heart out.

Talking to a popular forum for parents, a woman who’s also a new mom shared her thoughts of early motherhood. The woman said her child was 10 months old and she started feeling a deep regret. She wrote, “I love her more than anything in the world. I constantly worry about something bad happening to her. She is a lovely, bright, happy, sweet, and quite independent child. But I just can’t shake the feeling that I regret having her.” The woman then added that she missed her old life before giving birth, especially when she had time for herself and watching Netflix.

The woman explained that she just wanted to return to old good times. She wrote that she had a quiet, peaceful, unexciting life, and that’s what she actually liked the most. Speaking about herself, she pointed out that she’s a very introverted, self-contained person, and she had always been happy just being by herself, working from home, watching Netflix in the evenings, enjoying nature and having dinner out now and again. Holiday once in a while was also an option for her at that time. The woman realized that she just doesn’t like parenting. Her old lifestyle was totally gone with the birth of her baby and now her life became full of constant sense of responsibility, constantly having to entertain a baby, never being able to just sit and relax and do nothing all day, always having to be on alert. The mum said she hoped things would get better for her as her child would grow up a little.

People were quick to deliver their opinions on mom’s cry for help.

The users who read the post, couldn’t hold back their emotions. Opinions were very contradictory, with many of them supporting the young lady. One user wrote, “It will get better, ignore anyone who relishes in telling you otherwise, babies are awful. It gets much easier when you can communicate with them two-way. It won’t be like this forever, I promise.” Another person said, “I don’t think it’s so much the baby as the grieving for your old life. I felt all those things you do, and I was an older mum who liked my lazy ways. When I had my second, my baby was just as tricky on paper, but I was no longer grieving my old life, so it’s way easier.” Someone else added, “I found the baby age mind-numbing because you are constantly on alert but never really doing anything you want to. Once you don’t have to watch every single thing they do, and they actually want to do quite fun things with you, it definitely gets better. Don’t get me wrong, long brunches are a thing of the past, but you get much more of yourself back once they get to school age.”