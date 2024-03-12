I Am a «Trophy Husband» With 3 Wives and Have No Need to Work

A man who calls himself a «trophy husband» has recently revealed that not only does he have three wives, but he doesn’t work at all. A dad of two, Nick Davis, has a polyamorous family, and his role in it is something that many might envy. Nick says he doesn’t have a job because «the king doesn’t move around much» while his queens have all the power in the family.

It all started as a conventional marriage for Nick.

A self-proclaimed «trophy husband» Nick Davis enjoys many privileges in his life. The man doesn’t need to wake up early in the morning and jump into a boring office life, because he doesn’t work at all. The happy man stays at home while his three beloved wives go out every working day and work full-time jobs. A dad of two doesn’t need to find a job, because, as he says, «the King doesn’t move around much.» However, it hasn’t always been so for the man, who is now enjoying a polyamorous relationship and rips the benefits of it on a daily basis. Nick’s story started in a quite common way. The man met his first wife April at university 16 years ago before welcoming the second wife, Jennifer, into their marriage some years later. This type of relationship worked out just fine for them, as April, 38, was happy to have an extra woman in the relationship to meet her husband’s «needs».

The family didn’t stop growing at that point.

Nick’s first wife, April, was actually the person who introduced the second wife, Jennifer, to her husband. Her reasoning behind this action was that her husband was «a lot to handle» and she chose such an extravagant option to make sure that her husband’s needs are fully satisfied. Nick was 39 when he was introduced to Jennifer, 25, who was just 19 at the time. April commented on adding one more member into their relationship, saying that it just became evident to her that Jennifer was a really nice person. April mentioned that the woman had a lot of high intellect in a big brain of hers, and she instantly knew that Nick would find her attractive. The third wife appeared in the family after they were already in a spotlight. The trio appeared on Seeking Sister Wife show, where they welcomed 22-year-old Danielle into their relationship. There was a wedding ceremony with Nick’s other two wives, and the man claimed he was «living the dream» as he committed to his third wife, Danielle.

Nick feels blessed because of having such a great family.

In an interview, Nick explained that he likes to be «snuggled up in the middle» of his wives at night. He adds, that «Having three wives, knowing that we’ve all solidified our union and brought it together like we have, it’s just unbelievable. I just feel like I’m just living a dream come true.» But it’s not the only one benefit that the happy man enjoys being in a polyamorous relationship. Nick became a dad for the second time now. His second wife Jennifer welcomed their first child together, Vera. The happy dad also has a teenage son from his previous relationship. Now Nick stays at home with his baby daughter while all of his wives, who are working professionals, have to head to their offices each day.

All members of the family are satisfied with how things are arranged in their life and don’t want to change anything.

Despite the societal norms and expectations, the Davis’ family are quite happy. They ruin all stigma and stereotypes and are never too shy to express their unpopular opinions in their interviews. Nick says, «In our household, the women are the breadwinners. That’s the way we run things here in our special way.» Although we all may expect the happy man to take up a decent chunk of all housework considering all his spouses are in the office, that is not the case. The man’s first wife April explained what benefits she receives out of the relationship. «We prefer it that way. I would go crazy if I was at the house all the time,» the woman said. «Jen and I make more than enough money by ourselves. We don’t need and want that.»