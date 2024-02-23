Ireland Baldwin Shares Unedited Photos of Her Postpartum Body, and Leaves a Message to Haters

Ireland Baldwin recently shared candid selfies on social media, reflecting on her postpartum figure 9 months after giving birth. The daughter of Kim Basinger not only offered advice to other mothers but also addressed trolls with a special message.

Besides showing off her body proudly, the 28-year-old model wrote to her followers about the challenges of losing weight after giving birth, describing it as “hard” and admitting to still having “binge” days. She emphasized the importance of taking one’s time and going at their own pace in the postpartum journey.

“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be, but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape. Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more,” she captioned the post. “Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself. I still have days where I binge-eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner, but that’s ok! It took 7–9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to,” she added.

At the end of the text, Ireland mentioned the haters and doubters, those who make mothers feel any less for not being in tip-top shape. “And anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This is HARD. Be kind to yourself,” she said. In the comments, people rushed to show support, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ own daughter Rummer, who left a comment saying, “Obsessed with you.” Others users left plenty of uplifting messages, such as: “Your body will never be the same, and that’s ok.” “Your realness and vulnerability is one of the many reasons you are so beautiful! Don’t ever forget that! ❤” “You look great. I’m 62 and still have weight from having my son 36 years ago. You had a baby and that’s a miracle.”