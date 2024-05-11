Meryl Streep, 74, Radiates Confidence in a High Slit Dress, but One Detail Is Bothering People

Even at 74 years old, Meryl Streep still impresses everyone with her classic beauty and irresistible charm. Recently, the celebrated actress caught everyone’s eye when she appeared in a bold outfit that highlighted her tall, graceful figure. However, there was one aspect of her appearance that got people talking.

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

During the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Meryl Streep honored her close friend Cher with a touching tribute as she presented her with the esteemed Icon Award. With genuine emotion, Streep praised Cher’s unstoppable determination and endless kindness, emphasizing her outstanding impact not just in entertainment but also on vital social issues. Reflecting on Cher’s immense generosity and bold advocacy, Streep commended her for always following her heart in everything she does, from her work in the arts to her activism.

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

As Meryl Streep confidently walked onto the stage in a stunning white Lanvin dress, everyone couldn’t help but notice her timeless beauty. The bold gown, with its plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, perfectly showcased her elegance and confidence. With each step she took in her sky-high heels, Streep radiated sophistication and poise.

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

People couldn’t stop talking about Meryl Streep’s fabulous shoes and how perfectly her outfit was put together. Fans took to social media to express their admiration and amazement. One Twitter user said, “There is no 70-year-old (aside from literally Cher) who can wear shoes like this,” while another shared, “I’m 52 and I’ve never been able to wear shoes like hers.” Streep’s sense of style proves, once again, why she’s an icon, whether she’s on or off-screen.

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

While many loved her outfit, there were mixed opinions about Meryl Streep’s hair. One person commented, “Meryl’s hair could use some help.” Another suggested, “Meryl should’ve borrowed one of Cher’s wigs.” However, not everyone agreed with these remarks, as some felt that her hair didn’t detract from her beauty at all, with one person writing, “Meryl was a striking beauty when young and is still beautiful as an older woman. I love that she shows her own hair unlike others who wear wigs, and I don’t think she is ’filled with plastic’ like others say.”

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

