I Ate a Burger Next to a Vegetarian Lady on a Flight and She Made a Scene

The story begins with the traveler explaining his side of the situation:



[edited] "It all started before the flight when I had a short connection between two flights. The first leg had only offered a small pack of crackers, and I knew the second flight would offer even less. With barely enough time to make my way to the connecting gate, I found out that I could order food before boarding. However, there wouldn’t be enough time to eat it on the ground.



When I got to the gate, I confirmed with the agent that food was allowed on board. She assured me that it was fine, so I made my way to a nearby restaurant. I grabbed a burger and fries before boarding for my 8-hour flight.