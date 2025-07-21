I Refused to Invite My Stepdaughter to Our Wedding

The next day, I come home and they’re sitting on the couch like nothing happened. She looks smug. He looks pissed. He tells me I’m overreacting. That “she’s just a kid” and “going through a lot.” Yeah? So am I.

I’m not evil. I know kids act out. But I’ve been patient and tried so hard. She’s literally trying to ruin my wedding. And somehow I’m the one being unreasonable?

I seriously don’t know what to do. Should I sit her down and talk? Should we get a therapist involved? Should I just walk away?

I love my fiancé, but I feel like I’m losing my mind here. Please tell me what you’d do in my place. I feel so alone.