I Can’t Believe My Dad Chooses to Tear Me Down Just for Chasing My Dreams
Hello, Bright Side,
I’d spent my life trying to please my dad. After graduating, I was determined to become independent and build my career. I talked to my dad, but he snapped, “You don’t need a career, you need a family!”
We argued. I said that I don’t want to devote myself to family yet. It’s not the time, I’m not ready for it. I want to focus on other things now that are no less important, like getting independent and things like that.
A few days later, I checked my bank account for the usual monthly allowance, but it wasn’t there. I called him for clarity, but he said something a loving parent won’t say, “You desperately want to be independent, right? Then do it.”
Yes, he had cut me off from his financial support. My world is shattered. I have no job lined up, and there are just a few hundred dollars in savings. I believe it’s very cruel of him to push me like this. How do I start my life now without any support?
Elena R.
Hi Elena,
Thanks for writing in. You have every right to feel upset. But don’t stay in that emotion too long. Your dad took a drastic approach to “teach you a lesson,” and while it may have been unfair, it’s now something you have to deal with.
Focus on solving things instead of replaying the argument. Here are some ideas that will help you stay afloat.
- Use your network
Let former classmates, professors, or internship contacts know you’re looking for work, don’t be shy about it. Many people get their first real jobs this way. Keep it casual and short: “Hey, just graduated and looking for entry-level work. Know of anything?”
- Register for job platforms
Set up a profile on sites like Indeed, LinkedIn, Upwork or Fiverr (for freelance gigs), and Glassdoor. Apply to at least 5 jobs a day. The goal is to create momentum and get interviews, not find the perfect fit immediately.
- Sell what you don’t need
It’s not a long-term solution, but it can buy you time. Go through your clothes, electronics, old textbooks, anything you don’t use. Sell on eBay, Vinted, Facebook Marketplace, or local platforms. Every bit of cash counts right now.
- Take free online courses (short ones)
Pick up a marketable skill if you don’t already have one. Options like Basic design (Canva or Figma), Entry-level coding (HTML, CSS), social media management, or virtual assistant work.
Coursera, Udemy, or Skillshare often have free or discounted classes. You can finish one in a weekend and add it to your CV.
- Look for work-study options
Some entry-level positions include housing or meals, for example, live-in nanny jobs, assistant positions at boarding schools, or seasonal resort work. They may ease the pressure.
- Volunteer strategically
If paid jobs are slow to come in, volunteer somewhere close to your field or where there’s high visibility. Some unpaid internships turn into paid roles, and they help build your résumé.
- Find roommates or shared housing
If you’re living alone and rent is draining you, look into moving in with roommates or even subletting a cheaper room short-term. Cutting rent in half can stretch your savings significantly.
Let this be a phase, not your identity. It’s a big change, but not a dead end.
Let us know how it goes, we’re rooting for you.
Bright Side
In another story, our reader refused to prepare vegan food for her stepdaughter, and what happened next was nothing short of surreal. A confrontation turned VERY embarrassing. Here’s her story.