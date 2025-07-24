I Can’t Believe My Dad Chooses to Tear Me Down Just for Chasing My Dreams

Hello, Bright Side,

I’d spent my life trying to please my dad. After graduating, I was determined to become independent and build my career. I talked to my dad, but he snapped, “You don’t need a career, you need a family!”

We argued. I said that I don’t want to devote myself to family yet. It’s not the time, I’m not ready for it. I want to focus on other things now that are no less important, like getting independent and things like that.

A few days later, I checked my bank account for the usual monthly allowance, but it wasn’t there. I called him for clarity, but he said something a loving parent won’t say, “You desperately want to be independent, right? Then do it.”

Yes, he had cut me off from his financial support. My world is shattered. I have no job lined up, and there are just a few hundred dollars in savings. I believe it’s very cruel of him to push me like this. How do I start my life now without any support?

Elena R.