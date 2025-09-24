I Cared for My Sick Grandmother for Years, Now She’s Kicking Me Out

“Fast-forward to last week: she sat me down very seriously, and I thought she was finally going to say something nice, like that she appreciated me. Instead, she tells me, ‘Take your things and leave. This house is signed over to my neighbor’s son. He’ll protect you when I’m gone. You need a man around.’

I was floored. The neighbor’s son? He’s a decent enough guy, polite, does odd jobs for her sometimes, but he’s not some ‘knight in shining armor.’ He’s older, not my type at all, and honestly, I’ve known him my whole life and would never, ever see him that way. I don’t want or need him to ‘take care of me.’

It feels like she’s trying to sell me off in a weird, manipulative way, like tying me to a guy just so she can control me from beyond the grave. And she knows exactly who I am and what I want in life. She knows I’d never be interested in him romantically. Which makes it even worse, like she’s not actually doing this for me, but just to get the last word, to ‘choose’ my path for me.

Part of me is heartbroken and furious. After everything I gave up for her, this is how she repays me? And yet... I still can’t walk away. Because if I leave, she will literally have nobody.

My family won’t swoop in. They’ll shrug and say, ‘Told you so.’ And then she’ll just be alone, and I know I’ll feel guilty forever if she dies like that.

So now I’m torn: am I being stupid for staying, knowing she’s manipulative and ungrateful? Or would I be the villain if I just... stopped taking care of her after all this?”