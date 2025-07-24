I Didn’t Want Kids, So My Mom Gave Everything to Her Stepson Instead

Hello, Bright Side,



So here’s the situation. I (41F) am childfree by choice. My mom (63) always dreamed of having a big family, and she made it clear that she hoped I would give her grandchildren. But I just never wanted kids.

A few months ago, my stepfather passed away. That day, I received a call from my mom. Turns out, my stepfather wanted to leave me a part of his inheritance, but my mom insisted on excluding me from the will. She told me that since I wasn’t giving her grandkids, she didn’t think I deserved anything. What a loving and understanding mom, right? No pressure at all. I didn’t want to continue that fight, so I just said, “Okay,” and turned my phone off. Everything had already been done, and I couldn’t change it until I presented my mom with a baby. Or two. Or thee. Didn’t go into details of her dream.

However, last week, my stepbrother brought unexpected news. He told me that my stepfather had secretly left me my share of the inheritance. It hit me hard because my stepfather was always kind and accepting of me. He never pushed me to be anything I wasn’t, unlike my mom.

Now, I feel stuck. Do I talk to my mom about it? I don’t want to cause more drama, but I also feel betrayed by her actions. I want her to know that somebody loved me for being me, not just a womb.



Khloé