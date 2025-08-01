I Found Out the True Reason My Partner of 5 Years Doesn’t Want to Marry Me

She wrote:

My partner (30M) and I (25F) have been together for 5 years. We have lived together for 4. We are very much in love, we have a home and pets together, and I have no complaints about our relationship—I really am happy with him, and we have great chemistry.

We have talked about engagement/marriage before. Personally, I’m not too set on marriage right now, but I do like the idea of at least getting engaged and having a ring. Whenever I would bring the topic up, he would get really avoidant and make a joke or try to change the subject. It was confusing to me considering we have had this talk before and he “wants to be with me forever.”

But I finally found out why. The other day, I noticed him sitting there, buried in his thoughts. I came closer and asked him to share what was bothering him. I froze when he told me that he wants to have kids and wants to make sure that the person he marries also wants kids.

I do not want kids. We had multiple discussions about it afterward, but we never actually came to any sort of agreement. He basically thinks I’m going to change my mind in the future, since I’m still young.

And I don’t say anything is impossible, but I’m pretty sure I won’t change my mind. I know what goes into motherhood and raising a child, and I honestly just don’t think it’s for me. Also, I have a career that having a kid would really hinder.