I Don’t Let My Wife Accommodate Our Son’s Gluten-Free Needs

Family life can get tricky, especially when it comes to food. Our reader decided not to cater to his son’s gluten-free diet at home, and now things are pretty tense. Here’s why he made that choice and how it’s causing some serious debates.

Stay calm.

If you want to avoid unnecessary stress, try to stay calm in situations like this. Getting upset or acting impulsively could lead to bigger arguments or misunderstandings. Take a deep breath, and try to think about how your actions will impact your son in the long term.

Avoid shaming.

Shame can cause him to feel embarrassed and defensive, which may only make things worse. Instead, focus on the natural consequences of his actions and how he can make healthier choices moving forward. Understand that sticking to a strict diet can be challenging, especially for a teen, so approach the situation with empathy.

Educate, don’t just enforce.

Take some time to educate your son about his gluten allergy, how it affects his health, and the long-term consequences of ignoring the diet. Understanding the “why” behind the rule can make him more likely to follow it.

Make it a family effort.

Sometimes teens act out when they feel like they’re being singled out. Include the whole family in the process of eating healthy. Make gluten-free meals together, and find fun ways to make it feel like a team effort. This way, your son might not feel as isolated in following his diet.