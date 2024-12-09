I Refused to Give Up My Bed to My Pregnant Sister and Made Her Sleep on the Couch

Family gatherings can be full of warmth, laughter, and, occasionally, unexpected conflicts. Our reader found herself caught between her own health needs and her pregnant sister’s comfort, which sparked a family debate over who deserved the bed.

We got a message from our reader.

Thank you for reaching out to us! It’s a tricky situation, and we’re here to help.

Plan together.

Propose working out a plan for sleeping arrangements in advance, especially if there’s a chance your sister might visit again. Talk to your parents about setting expectations early. Perhaps your sister could let everyone know when she plans to stay so that accommodations can be arranged beforehand. This way, you avoid last-minute surprises, and everyone’s needs can be considered fairly.

Stand your ground.

If you absolutely can’t give up the bed, stick to your boundaries, but do so in a way that doesn’t escalate conflict. You can say something like, “I completely understand how hard it must be for her, but I also have a chronic condition that limits what I can do. This isn’t about me being selfish, it’s about taking care of my health too.” Framing it this way might help them see your perspective.

Get new furniture.

If this issue is likely to come up again, encourage your parents to invest in a more permanent solution for hosting multiple guests. For example, they could get a second guest bed, a fold-out sofa, or a high-quality air mattress. Having better arrangements in place would prevent these conflicts in the future and make everyone feel cared for.

Meet her halfway.

If your sister’s visit is short, you could suggest splitting the time. For example, offer her the bed for one or two nights while you try to find an alternative, like sleeping in a recliner or using a well-padded surface that won’t aggravate your back. Let her know you’re making a temporary adjustment as a gesture of fairness but that it’s not a long-term solution for you.