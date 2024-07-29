I Fell in Love With My Married Neighbor, but His Kids Made Me Doubt My Feelings

A woman wrote us a deeply emotional letter about a tough situation she’s dealing with. She’s fallen in love with her neighbor, who is married, and she’s struggling with what to do. She asked us to share her story with our readers to get some advice. She said, “There’s no way I can talk to my friends or family about this, so I figured I’d reach out here for advice. I’m desperate, and I know you will probably judge me, but at least please try to understand my side. Thanks.”

This 35-year-old reader chose to stay anonymous while opening up about her very controversial situation. She wanted to hear our audience’s opinions on her complicated issue and was ready to face any judgment that might come her way. She began her letter by saying, “I’m 35, and nine months ago, I went through a messy and painful breakup with my fiancé. I ended up moving in with a friend and her husband, and we’re all renting a house together. That’s when I met my neighbor, who I’ll call Kevin. He helped us move our stuff in, and I immediately fell for him. Since we both live in the suburbs and work in the city, we started taking the same bus daily.” She continued, “I knew from the beginning that Kevin was married and had kids. He talked about them a lot and showed me pictures on his phone and their Facebook account. But it didn’t stop me from liking him. At first, it was just an innocent, silly crush.”

She couldn’t help but start falling for him even deeper.

The woman said, “Kevin is a really good-looking, funny, and sweet guy. The first time we rode the bus together, he asked me about my job and my life. He was genuinely interested in what I was saying, which is something my ex never did. We argued about that a lot.



Kevin is always doing nice things for his kids, like bringing them treats and little gifts. One time, he spent the whole bus ride to work on the phone with his young daughter, comforting her before a big school presentation. Seeing how caring and attentive he was made it easy for me to picture how wonderful he would be with me if we were together. ”



She added, “I just knew Kevin and I could become something more. Not long after I started having feelings for him, I found out that his wife went to the same school as me. That was surprising because they’re total opposites. He’s funny and lively, while she’s very serious and dull. He’s not the intellectual type, but she’s extremely smart. I couldn’t help but think that their personalities didn’t match at all and that Kevin might be stuck in a relationship just because he’s such a nice guy.”

One day, Kevin needed a favor and asked the woman for help. She didn’t hesitate to say yes.

The woman got emotional about how things developed. She wrote, “One evening, Kevin came over and asked if I could babysit his kids for a few hours. I agreed right away. He explained that his wife was in the hospital in another city, and he was super worried, so he wanted to drive there to see her. Since they don’t have any family nearby, he asked me to look after the kids for a few hours until a family friend, who was driving from far away, could get there later that night.” This is where things started to go downhill. The woman revealed, “Kevin’s kids were an absolute nightmare. He has three daughters, and the oldest was a classic bratty preteen with a difficult personality. She was rude, didn’t respect me, and argued about everything. I even caught her muttering insults at me a couple of times. The middle girl was super loud and insisted on playing noisy, messy games, no matter how many times I told her to stop. The youngest one was sweet and quiet on her own, but she quickly got sucked into the chaos her sisters were creating.” She continued, “Eventually, I gave in and played hide and seek with the younger girls. But somehow, I ended up locked out of the house. When I went around to the back door and asked the oldest girl to let me in, she acted like she didn’t hear me and just put on her headphones. Luckily, Kevin’s family friend showed up a few minutes later and let me in. After that, I headed home.”

The woman is now feeling conflicted about everything.

She wrapped up her story, saying, “The whole babysitting incident bummed me out. Before that, I used to dream about possibly being a stepmom to Kevin’s kids someday. Now, I don’t want anything to do with those horrible kids. But it also makes me think that Kevin and his wife must not be happy together, because kids from a happy family wouldn’t behave like that.” The woman went on to say, “I want to be with Kevin, but I don’t know if it can happen because his kids and I just don’t get along. Plus, their mom could easily turn them against me. I truly love Kevin and believe we could have an amazing relationship. But what happened with his kids has left me shaken. I wish I had someone to talk to about all this, but I feel like everyone I know would just judge me.”