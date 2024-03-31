I Helped My Brother to Run Away From His Own Wedding, and I Don’t Feel Guilty

A woman, 35, wrote us a letter and made a confession about her intricate family story. She revealed that she insisted that her brother should run away from his own wedding, and now many people are judging her for «breaking a family.» But the woman described her motives for such an action in her letter, and what seemed to be an absolutely crazy act from the start, was shaped into an only appropriate solution as all details were revealed.

The situation in the woman’s family has been very tough and unhealthy.

The woman started her letter to us, saying that she’s helped her middle brother to run away from his own wedding, and now she’s being criticized for it. The woman wrote that her family has a very huge problem, and this was actually the reason why she thought her brother needed to cancel his marriage. She explained, «I have 2 older brothers, the whole thing happened to the middle one. Our parents divorced when I was a little girl, because of our mom’s insane jealousy. At first my father was able to cope with it, but when she started making nasty comments that I wanted to be like his wife, our dad had enough.» The further relationship with their mom was far from ideal. The woman said, «My mother quickly got married to a guy with 2 kids, and she had a shared custody for a while. But when my father married another woman, she got really crazy. She called his new wife horrible names, and she even claimed my dad was cheating on her while they were married.» The woman has always had a special bond with her brothers. She revealed, «I have always been closer to my brothers and dad than my mother because she was always very mean to me. One day, my stepmother died in a bad car accident, and my father called my mom in the middle of the night to say he would pick us up earlier so we could attend the funeral. My mother then decided to take us on a fun trip in order to ’celebrate’ something. We could say it was the happiest day of her life and when we realized what happened and all started crying, she told us that only worthless people would cry for ’an indecent person’, meaning my late stepmother.»

Things were getting even tougher and at one point the woman’s mom was totally gone from their life.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, «Needless to say, things escalated very quickly and my father demanded a full custody with a right for visitation for our mother. My dad has never closed the line of communication between my brothers, me and our mom. He even paid for us to visit her when she moved away.» «But the situation was still awful and as soon as we turned 18 we started to gradually cut contact with her. Last time we saw her was on my high school graduation. She made up a scandal at that event and told everyone who would hear that we were ungrateful kids. Her husband would call us bad names too, since then we cut off all contacts completely.»

The woman’s SIL was aware of this family story, but she acted in a disrespectful way.

The woman said that her middle brother, Sam, was about to get married to a woman whom he had dated for some long time. She detailed, saying, «My brother Sam started dating his Ex 3 years ago. She was pretty much aware of our family scandal, and she knew that we maintained no contact with our mom. But she has always said we were just dramatic. They had a problem in their relationship due to her opinions, but things finally seemed to settle down. She sometimes insisted that we needed to reconcile with our mother.» Then, very unhealthy things started to happen. The woman said, «During the wedding planning there was no indication that things may wrong or fishy. And then we get to the church and there we met our mother, her husband and 2 kids. They all were sitting at the front. I was seized with panic and I immediately called my brothers. Sam supposed that maybe somehow she found out and wanted to make a scandal during his wedding, so he called his wife-to-be to let her know that a drama may be happening soon. But, to his surprise, she told him it was fine since she invited them.» Then, the decision was made to run away. The woman proceeded, saying, «Sam just asked me to go get him while the oldest brother were dealing with things at the church. We returned back home and barricaded ourselves there. His Ex, her family, friends, and many other people came to try and ’make sense with Sam’. Mom’s husband even called and declared he always knew we were worthless. Now that the dust has settled, most of our friends are on Sam’s side and so is most of dad’s family, but other people are judging us so badly.»

The backlash is getting really big for the woman and her brother.

The woman said, «The parents of Sam’s ex are now threatening to sue for the money they paid if he doesn’t marry her. Sam says he will pay them back for their contribution, but he won’t marry someone that betrayed him so hard. My whole family 100% supports Sam, but we still feel the consequences of this decision.» The woman wrote, «My brother’s ex has not apologized, she even texted my oldest brother that she thought it would be a good wedding present from Sam to her since she puts her family first. My father intended to give them a house as a wedding present, but only my middle brother Sam is on the deed. We aren’t afraid about being sued, but will consult a lawyer just in case.» The woman wrote, «Mom and her family are still in town, but since we are all staying at our own home for a few days, we don’t care. My father is upset that Sam is heartbroken, but he is trying to cheer him up together with my boyfriend. I had to delete all my social network profiles because I kept getting nasty comments and messages, but the more people learned the reason for Sam’s runaway, the less it gets. I am still sorry his ex felt humiliated, but my brother comes first.»