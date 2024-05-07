I Just Found Out My Fiancée Had a Whole Life I Knew Nothing About, Right as I Was Ring Shopping

While making our life choices about getting married and creating our own family, we’re supposed to be 100% sure that we’re connecting our life with a right person and that we know everything about them. But sometimes, a sudden revelation about our beloved person’s past may strike us like a lightning. This very thing happened to our today’s protagonist, a man, who was madly in love with his girlfriend and was about to propose to her, when a sudden truth about her past hit him out of nowhere.

A man wrote us a letter and he sounded absolutely desperate.

William, 30, has recently sent a letter to our editorial. He shared his story with us and the only thing he asked us about is to publish it and to ask our readers for their vision and their opinions, because William feels totally lost at the moment. The man opened his letter, saying, “I have been dating the most amazing woman, Hally, for the past 5 years. I’ve always wanted her to be my wife. I mean, I wanted this since the first time I met her at my friend’s wedding.

I have been literally in puppy love with Hally. I had the kind of feelings for her where she was all I could think about, and I always smiled when I thought of her. Hally has also brought to me the joy of ’being together but not together.’” William explained, “Our relationship has been developing in that magnificent way when you can just be together, being alone in the same room. She’s reading a book, I’m doing a project, and at this time we really know each other. I mean, I know how her mouth crinkles when she thinks, how the rain outside makes her feel, I know all the stories of her childhood, all the little stuff that makes her a person she is. Well, at least I thought I did know everything about her.”

William was going to propose to Hally and went ring shopping.

William shared, “Hally and I recently got even closer than we were before. She lost her best friend to cancer, and during all the time of her immense grief, I was there for her. I spent hours cuddling with her, I comforted her, I was trying my best to find the necessary words to put her heart at ease even just a little bit.

When Hally got better and finally returned to normal life, she confessed to me that I wasn’t only her boyfriend, but I was her best friend, her solid and immovable rock, that protected her from all tragedies in life. I was flattered, and I decided that it was a sign that it’s a right time to finally propose to Hally.” The man added, “You may ask me why I didn’t propose to my love before. Well, I did think about it a thousand of times, but each moment I felt I was ready, something prevented me from doing this. I guess I saw she wasn’t ready for marriage, I wanted to prove her that I will be with her in all times of her life, in sadness and joy. And now that she finally made sure that I’m always there for her, I decided to move forward with my proposal.” William goes on, saying, “So, on that day I was shopping for a ring. I had been dropping hints that made her smile and we even planned our little suburban life. We pictured a deck with a grill, a goofy puppy, and even a piano. We even discussed baby names and vetoed some, we had the joke names Trevor and Trevina.”

A sudden revelation hit William right in his heart.

William wrote, “I was 100% confident, I just hadn’t chosen a ring yet. Hally didn’t want a diamond, but I didn’t know what she wanted. Then, suddenly, I got a Facebook message from some guy. To my shock, he introduced himself as Hally’s brother-in-law. He said that she had blocked him on Facebook, and he asked me to pass along a wedding invite, saying it would mean a lot if she was there.” The man revealed, “I asked for more details, and it all came out. Hally was married before to a guy named Oliver, and they even had a little son, Sam. Hally told me before that she didn’t like that name. Their son died in a car accident.

After that, Hally and her ex had an ugly divorce, and she cut ties with him forever. So many years of her life, and I never knew about a single thing, and I don’t know if I ever would’ve. I think Hally was never going to tell me.”

William has many feelings about his sudden discovery.

The man confessed, “I’d been feeling sick about this all day. I just made up an imaginary sickness, because I wanted to sit and think by myself, and now all I can say is that I feel absolutely paralyzed and destroyed by it. Up to that morning I knew her, and now I don’t know her anymore, she’s a completely another person from what I imagined she was.

At the moment, I feel so lost, because I don’t even know how to bring this up and how to live with it. I definitely can’t just go buy her the ring and keep pretending I don’t know anything. At the same time, I want to be with her and I still love her.” “I am hurt. I know that she went through something horrible, but at the same time, I don’t know what that all means for us. Am I just a distraction? Is this something she can keep a secret from me? I just don’t know.”