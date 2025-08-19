I Offered to Pay My MIL’s Rent—But It Led to a Huge Conflict

Dear Bright Side,

I wanted to share my story and ask for advice. Maybe you can suggest something to make our situation better.

My husband and I have always done well financially. We’re not billionaires, but we live comfortably. We work hard, pay our bills, enjoy the occasional vacation, and never really worry about money. So, when my mother-in-law asked us for help with her rent, I didn’t hesitate to offer half of it.

I thought it was a fair compromise. But instead of being grateful, she looked me straight in the eyes and said, “You’re rich, but you won’t pay my rent, you’re selfish!” Her reaction shocked me, but I tried to shake it off.

But it was just the beginning, as the next day I found out that my husband had been letting his mother stay at our place behind my back without even asking me.

We had a big fight. I asked why he didn’t tell me his plan, and why I had to find out this way.

In his response, he just said that he thought I would be against it, so he just handled it. He said it’s only temporary, but didn’t explain how long she will stay with us.

Right now, I’m still unsure how to move forward. I feel betrayed and stuck in a situation that is not good for any of us. I have never been close to my mother-in-law, and now I have to live with her. Meanwhile, my husband is accusing me of not being supportive enough.

Am I selfish? Should I have done more to support my MIL?

Kate