A Woman Refuses to Change Her Wedding Venue After Shocking Family Drama
A mom booked her daughter’s dream beachfront wedding venue, then her sister begged her to change it. Past affairs, family drama, and heartbreak collide. See what happened when family loyalty clashed with long-held dreams.
A woman shared her story on Reddit.
A woman shared her family drama on Reddit, and it’s already sparking debate. She wrote:
“I (51F) put down a $20K non-refundable deposit on this gorgeous beachfront estate for my daughter, let’s call her Amy’s (26F), wedding next September. We booked it 18 months out. For context, and without revealing too much, it’s THE venue in our area, and it has been Amy’s dream wedding spot in all of her Pinterest boards.”
The trouble started when her sister, Carol (53F), discovered some shocking news. “Last month, my sister found out her cheating ex-husband, let’s call him Mark (55M), proposed to his coworker (28F—she was 22 when they started having an affair) who he had been having an affair with. The woman posted engagement photos from the same venue... specifically the beautiful beach area where Amy plans to have her ceremony.”
Carol was devastated.
She continued: “She called me sobbing, begging me to change venues. Says she can’t watch Amy get married where Mark proposed to a girl younger than his own daughter. Can’t smile for photos on THAT beach.”
The mom explained her dilemma: “I feel sick for her. I do. But: Save-the-dates already sent. Amy’s dreamed of this venue since high school. Everything else is booked or three times the price.”
She continued: “I told Carol I can’t lose the deposit and crush Amy’s dreams. Carol says I’m choosing money over her mental health. That I’m forcing her to relive the worst betrayal of her life for ’pretty pictures’.”
Even Amy weighed in.
“I also talked to Amy about it, and she does not want a venue change. That it’s not her fault Mark (who has been out of all our lives for the last 5 years) ruined that place for Carol.” The tension escalated. “Carol called Amy a ’spoiled’ person who wouldn’t understand real pain.”
“Now Carol’s skipping Thanksgiving. My and Carol’s side of the family (her daughters and, to some extent, my parents) says I’m heartless. The place is cursed anyway, why should we host Amy’s big day there?”
She ended with a final note on family loyalty: “My husband’s side of the family says Carol doesn’t get to hijack Amy’s wedding because her husband’s a cheater.”
People shared their opinions.
- “If Carol can’t bring herself to go to that spot, that’s sad. But that’s all it is. There’s no need for you to lose your money, or for your daughter to lose the venue she wants.” ©ScarletNotThatOne / Reddit
- “What Carol’s been through is terrible, but when it comes to your daughter’s wedding, Carol’s feelings are not the priority. Plus, the venue was booked before any of this happened.” ©Gaberahamj / Reddit
- “Amy’s wedding is still a year away. I wouldn’t change plans based on this.” ©Ridergal / Reddit
- “Your sister doesn’t have to come. You and your daughter shouldn’t be penalized for her ex’s decisions.” ©FunBodybuilder4620 / Reddit
- “Carol needs to stay at home. People need to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around their issues. Has Carol and ‘half the family’ offered to give you the $20k that you would forfeit?” ©Ok_Tonight_3703 / Reddit
How would you react if you saw someone in this situation? Before you go, check out our next article about an 11-year-old girl who left her prom in tears after her dress was cruelly torn, and how strangers stepped in to create a real miracle. It’s a heartwarming story that shows kindness can come from the most unexpected places.