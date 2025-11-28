I Refuse to Feed My 79-Year-Old Grandma, She’s Asking Too Much

I thought my grandma may have changed, but on the first night, she said, “You’ll handle dinner now, won’t you? Your mother always made sure I ate well.” I nodded. I didn’t know how to say no.

I bought groceries with what little money I had left. Basic things like pasta, chicken, and vegetables. When I served it, Grandma looked at the plate and said, “Your mother never fed me cheap food.” I told her it’s what I can afford, but she got up, grabbed the plate and threw it in the trash.

I didn’t reply. I just stood there. She was loaded, but she knew that I was staying with her because I had nothing. I didn’t know what she was expecting me to do.