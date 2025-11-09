Call lawyer, cut her off from family and inheritance. Also call bank, tell you are NOT responsible for payment. Call police if your daughter still stubborn. Few years in jail might teach her real life.
I Refuse to Keep Funding My Adult Daughter — I’m a Mother, Not a Cash Cow
A lot of parents can’t help but spoil their kids, especially if they have the means to do so. That’s why kids grow up with a feeling of entitlement over anything. Just look at Sandra’s daughter. After being given everything from a young age, she flips over once her mom says a simple no.
This is Sandra’s struggle.
Dear Bright Side,
I’m a doctor and single mother. I have only one daughter who I’ve always spoiled and given everything to ever since I’ve gotten a divorce. Now, she’s a grown woman and needs to find a stable job and live her own life. But, she’s still asking for money and always spends it on useless, luxurious items.
For her birthday, she specifically requested a sports car. I refused and after much arguing, I snapped and said, “I’m done babying you!” She glared at me and said, “You’ll regret this.” That threat worried me, so the next day, I went to her room and took all her credit cards.
But just as I was about to do so, her room was empty. All her clothes were gone and she took all her credit cards with her and went on a spending spree. I don’t know how to control her anymore. What should I do?
Sincerely,
Sandra
You need to reflect on your parenting.
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Sandra. First off, you need to understand that your daughter’s actions aren’t coming from nowhere. Ever since she was a child, she had everything handed to her on a silver platter so she doesn’t know any better. Her entitlement stemmed from you enabling her and giving into her wants.
Close all your accounts.
If she’s going on a spending spree for revenge, you should cancel the cards. Once she comes back to you, and she probably will, you need to sit her down and explain to her that it’s time to find her own path. She needs to look for a job and explore other options than living off of your wealth.
Explain your reasoning well to her.
Sometimes kids see “no” as rejection. Break down what you can realistically afford and why endless financial support isn’t sustainable. That transparency helps turn the “stingy parent” narrative into “practical parent.”
Give her a push to adulthood.
Some parents go cold turkey, but sometimes a phased approach works better. Maybe you still cover health insurance, but she could be responsible for rent or car payments. Eases the transition. Try to also point her toward resources like budgeting apps, part-time job options, scholarships, or even help writing a CV. It shows support without emptying your bank account.
Ultimately, the issue of spoiled children is a preventable one. It stems from a well-intentioned yet misguided expression of love on the parents’ part. That said, figuring out how to parent isn’t easy, so here are some tricks to push you in the right direction.