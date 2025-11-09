I Refuse to Keep Funding My Adult Daughter — I’m a Mother, Not a Cash Cow

Dear Bright Side,



I’m a doctor and single mother. I have only one daughter who I’ve always spoiled and given everything to ever since I’ve gotten a divorce. Now, she’s a grown woman and needs to find a stable job and live her own life. But, she’s still asking for money and always spends it on useless, luxurious items.



For her birthday, she specifically requested a sports car. I refused and after much arguing, I snapped and said, “I’m done babying you!” She glared at me and said, “You’ll regret this.” That threat worried me, so the next day, I went to her room and took all her credit cards.



But just as I was about to do so, her room was empty. All her clothes were gone and she took all her credit cards with her and went on a spending spree. I don’t know how to control her anymore. What should I do?



Sincerely,

Sandra