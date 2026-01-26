I Refuse to Let My Ex Destroy My Dream Job—But Now He’s Involving HR

Dear Bright Side,

A while ago, I started dating a cute guy. Things were going well, and after he started sharing a lot of personal information, I figured we were off to a good start. But after a few dates, my ex ended things and vanished.

A few months later, I landed my dream job at a big company I always wanted to work for. On the 1st day, I found out that my ex would be working on the same team with me. When he saw me, he shook my hand and said, “Welcome to the team.” Like we’d never met.

I was very confused, but I smiled and played along, thinking he didn’t want our past to interfere with our work. The next few days were very awkward and uncomfortable, but I thought it would pass as soon as we found our rhythm. I had no idea how wrong I was.

At the end of my first week, HR pulled me in and told me that my ex had laid a complaint against me. I was shocked when I found out the reason. Turns out he accused me of “stalking him.” I couldn’t breathe. Apparently he told them that I couldn’t get over our relationship ending, and I must’ve gotten a job here to get close to him.