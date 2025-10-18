I Refuse to Pay Half on a Date—I’m Vegan, I Never Eat Much

Hi Bright Side,

I went on a date with a guy who knew I’m vegan. He chose a steakhouse anyway, saying they had “options for everyone.” I tried to be easygoing about it and ordered a $9 side salad since that was literally all I could eat. He ordered a $75 ribeye, lobster tail, and an appetizer I couldn’t even touch.

We had a nice enough conversation, and I didn’t think much about the food situation until the $110 bill came. He looked at it, then looked at me with this smirk and said, “We’re splitting this, right?” I felt my stomach drop. I’d spent $9, and he wanted me to pay $55 for food I couldn’t even eat.

I excused myself to the restroom and found our server. I paid for my salad separately—$12 with tax and tip—and got a receipt. When I came back to the table, I placed the receipt in front of him and said calmly, “I’ve already paid for what I ordered.” Then I walked out while his face turned bright red.

He’s been texting me nonstop, calling me petty and saying I embarrassed him in public. Some of our mutual friends think I overreacted and should’ve just split it to avoid the drama. But I don’t think it’s unreasonable to only pay for what I ate, especially when he deliberately picked a restaurant where I had almost no options. Was I wrong to walk out? How do I handle this situation, and how do I avoid this happening again?



Sincerely,

Claire