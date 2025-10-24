I Refuse to Pick Up My Ex’s Daughter, I’m Not an Emergency Driver

You need to tell your ex that because it has already happened once that you WILL CALL CPS on him if it happens again, in fact you should at least INFORM THEM of what happened. I believe that you feel bad about not picking her up, but if ANYTHING happened with her IF you did pick her up, you could be held liable. You should contact the school and ask for PROOF that they REMOVED YOUR NAME from the approved list of people who can pick her up. You can't back down about it. This will play hell with your son if his father starts making it your fault and then YOUR PROBLEM. If you have to take him to court, do it, especially if it impacts your shared (court ordered?) custody. I feel quite sorry for the little girl, but ultimately, you can't let that influence you.