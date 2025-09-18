I Refuse to Share Our Anniversary Trip With My MIL, Our Vows Didn’t Include a Plus-One

Dear Bright Side,

I planned the perfect anniversary trip with my husband. No kids, just us. But when we arrived, my husband’s mom was already inside.

I didn’t say anything when she joined every dinner, walk, and spa session. She even sat between us at one point. But last night got out of hand when I saw her in our room. She said, “I didn’t like sleeping alone in a strange place.”

That’s when I grabbed my pillow and locked myself in the guest room. I was beyond angry at my husband for letting her do this. This whole trip was supposed to be about us, but his excuse was, “She just felt lonely and wants some company.”

While I understand that, she didn’t have to come to our anniversary trip. She could’ve stayed with the kids, even. I decided to book my flight back home and left my husband with his mother. I texted him that I want another trip because this was nothing short of a disaster.

Was I too impulsive? Did I do the right thing?

Katy R.