I Refuse to Share Our Anniversary Trip With My MIL, Our Vows Didn’t Include a Plus-One
Every married couple needs their space for their anniversary as they celebrate their love. Unfortunately for Katy, her mother-in-law had other plans. Rather than keep her distance, she weaseled her way into every one of the couple’s special moments.
This is Katy’s story:
Dear Bright Side,
I planned the perfect anniversary trip with my husband. No kids, just us. But when we arrived, my husband’s mom was already inside.
I didn’t say anything when she joined every dinner, walk, and spa session. She even sat between us at one point. But last night got out of hand when I saw her in our room. She said, “I didn’t like sleeping alone in a strange place.”
That’s when I grabbed my pillow and locked myself in the guest room. I was beyond angry at my husband for letting her do this. This whole trip was supposed to be about us, but his excuse was, “She just felt lonely and wants some company.”
While I understand that, she didn’t have to come to our anniversary trip. She could’ve stayed with the kids, even. I decided to book my flight back home and left my husband with his mother. I texted him that I want another trip because this was nothing short of a disaster.
Was I too impulsive? Did I do the right thing?
Katy R.
Your husband should’ve said something.
Thank you for sharing your story, Katy. You have every right to feel hurt by your husband’s actions. After all the planning, letting the mother-in-law hijack the whole trip was uncalled-for. He should’ve told her no from the start.
The trip was meant to be about the both of you and rekindling your love. Instead, it just tested your patience.
Your MIL should’ve known better.
Your mother-in-law should’ve realized that she was intruding the second she entered the hotel room on the first day. She has no business joining your couple activities and dinner dates, and even sitting in between the both of you.
You could be honest about it and tell her, “This was an anniversary trip meant for my husband and I. I understand that you’re feeling lonely, but you could’ve come over at another, more appropriate, time.”
You gave your husband the right consequence.
Your decision to leave was right. He needed a consequence to understand that this was no minor mistake. He’s ruining his relationship with you by allowing his MIL to intrude on your personal, intimate trip.
Plus, asking for another trip is a reasonable request, given that this one was clearly ruined. If he refuses or doesn’t make it up to you, then it’s time to consider giving him some time to set his priorities straight.
While leaving was dramatic, the situation called for a dramatic response. Every woman needs a husband that stands up for her and their relationship, just like this man, who stood up against his mom for disrespecting his wife.
