I Refuse to Stop Using My Pool Because Our Neighbor Demands It—My Home, My Rules
Moving into a new neighborhood can be a daunting experience. It can lead to a lot of anxiety because you don’t know what your new neighbors will be like. There can be a lot of good, too, though, like kids making friends, but sometimes things don’t turn out the way you’d hope. One of our readers reached out to share their frustration about their new neighbor.
This is Amber’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
My husband and I both have a passion for water that has followed us our entire lives. I am a retired professional swimmer and give swimming lessons at the local high school. And my husband is a marine biologist, so we spend most of our days in the water.
That didn’t stop us from enjoying our brand-new pool at home, though. Every night after dinner we take an hour or two and sit in the pool. We don’t actively swim, just talk about our days and enjoy the water. But recently, that has become a problem.
A new family moved in next door a few weeks ago and things quickly spiraled. A few days after settling in, the dad came over and demanded that we stop using our pool in the evening, especially after 6 PM. We ignored his request, thinking he was just being unreasonable.
But last night everything changed. We went out at 6 PM like we normally do, and I decided to get in a few laps because I didn’t have lessons that afternoon. While I was swimming, I saw their son staring at us from his window. I froze at the sight.
Then he came out onto the balcony, still staring, and I noticed that he was holding something behind his legs. He pulled the piece of paper up, and my heart sank when I read, “Can I come swim with you?” My husband saw it too, and he waved the boy over.
He came, but quickly told us that he would be in trouble if his dad found out. We asked about his dad’s demand, and he told us that he had been begging his dad to get him a swimming instructor for years. He loves the sport and has dreams of becoming an athlete.
But his dad refuses and says it’s pointless. If he wants to be an athlete, he should do a “real sport like football.” He apologized for his dad’s behavior and told us that he only acted that way because his son has been pestering him for a pool after he saw ours.
6 PM is usually the time the boy goes to bed, and he always watches us from the window because he would love to swim as well. His dad caught him, and he asked for a pool again, but this time it only made his dad angry.
We told the boy that he was welcome to come over at any time while we were home, and that I’d be happy to coach him if swimming was really something he wanted to do when he grew up. He was delighted, and we felt good about the situation, but that changed the next day.
Early the next morning, his dad showed up at our doorstep, and he was furious. He accused us of “encouraging his son to live in a fantasy.” I told him that he was wrong and showed him the proof that swimming can actually be a very good career move. But he refused to accept the facts.
So I told him that this was still our property, and it would be run by our rules. If his son loves swimming, we’ll be happy to teach him how to do it. He left without saying another word, and I haven’t seen his son since.
So Bright Side, did I push the situation too far? Should we work around our neighbor’s demands? Or should I keep standing my ground?
Regards,
Amber T.
Thanks for reaching out to us, Amber. We understand how difficult this situation must be. So we’ve put together a few tips that might be helpful.
Shift the focus from “defying the dad” to “protecting the child.”
Right now, every interaction frames you as challenging his authority, which only hardens his stance and cuts the boy off further. You don’t need to back down on your values, but you do need to stop being the visible battleground. If you continue helping, do it quietly and through proper channels (school programs, public swim clubs, scholarships). That way, the boy still gets access to swimming without you becoming the villain who “filled his head with dreams.”
Use your credibility strategically, not emotionally.
You’re a professional swimmer and your husband is a marine biologist; that’s powerful, but dumping “proof” on an angry parent rarely works. Instead of arguing careers, reframe swimming as discipline, safety, and structure, things even a football-minded dad can’t easily dismiss. If there’s ever another conversation, lead with life skills and health, not medals and futures. That reduces his fear that you’re promising his son a fantasy.
Set a firm boundary, but stop escalating it.
You were right, it’s your property, and you don’t need permission to use your pool. But drawing a hard line while emotions are hot likely made the boy pay the price. Standing your ground doesn’t have to mean pushing forward publicly. Hold your boundary internally (you don’t change your routine), while externally de-escalating. Time and calm consistency will do more than confrontation ever could.
Amber finds herself in a difficult situation. She wants to help the kid without causing an argument with her neighbor, and that could prove to be very difficult. But she’s not the only one with troublesome neighbors.
Maybe you can invite your neighbors over for a BBQ and swim? Either way a pool is too expensive not to use because of your neighbor.