I Refuse to Stop Using My Pool Because Our Neighbor Demands It—My Home, My Rules

Then he came out onto the balcony, still staring, and I noticed that he was holding something behind his legs. He pulled the piece of paper up, and my heart sank when I read, “Can I come swim with you?” My husband saw it too, and he waved the boy over.



He came, but quickly told us that he would be in trouble if his dad found out. We asked about his dad’s demand, and he told us that he had been begging his dad to get him a swimming instructor for years. He loves the sport and has dreams of becoming an athlete.



But his dad refuses and says it’s pointless. If he wants to be an athlete, he should do a “real sport like football.” He apologized for his dad’s behavior and told us that he only acted that way because his son has been pestering him for a pool after he saw ours.



6 PM is usually the time the boy goes to bed, and he always watches us from the window because he would love to swim as well. His dad caught him, and he asked for a pool again, but this time it only made his dad angry.