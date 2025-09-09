I Refuse to Use My Funeral Savings to Pay for My Son’s Wedding

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve been saving money ever since I retired. My husband passed away a few years ago and honestly, I’ve been terrified of becoming a burden on anyone if something happens to me too. That’s why I started putting money aside, and I’ve been very clear about this with my son.

Without even talking to me, he just got engaged. When I asked him how he was planning to pay for the wedding, especially since he was recently fired, he said, “I thought you could help me. You have savings.”

I told him I can’t just drain that money and that he’s being irresponsible right now. He can’t just make big decisions like this without thinking about how to pay for them.