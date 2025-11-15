I Refused to Bring Kids on My Solo Vacation, and Now My Family Is Furious

She was grumpy about it at first, but it seemed to have passed. Or so I thought. The day my trip finally came, I headed to the log cabin I had booked for my vacation. But when I got there, I saw my stepsister’s daughter sitting on the couch, surrounded by luggage.



I asked her what she was doing, and she said that her mom gave her the address, saying I had invited her on a “girl’s trip.” I lost it and told her to get out. I made it very clear that this was my vacation and I didn’t want anyone, especially kids, ruining it for me.



She left without argument, but less than an hour later my stepsister called and accused me of being unfair and wasting her money. She demanded that I pay her for the trip and the alternative arrangements she had to make for her daughter. I refused.



Now my entire family is blowing up my phone saying that I’m being selfish and irresponsible. So Bright Side, what do you think? Was it wrong of me to kick my stepsister’s daughter out of the cabin I booked for my solo trip?



Regards,

Jane R.