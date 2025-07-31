Your path of life 🧬 is your. Success or not is yours too. Tell your aunt and uncle about your mother talk everytime you talk, record it. And say if they still want you to talk to her if she act like that. If they keep nagging you, then just say you will spread that recording.
I Refused to Follow My Mother’s Dream—My Future Belongs to Me
Parents love their kids, there’s no doubt about that. But what happens when that love corrupts into control, and then changes into fury when the child tries to break free and be independent? A young Bright Side reader, Sarah, faced a similar situation and reached out to us for guidance.
Sarah’s mother tried to take away her choices.
My mom lived for my swimming. From age 3, my mother chased what she called “my Olympic dream.” I was one of the best, but the dream was hers, not mine.
I like swimming, but competing took the joy out of it. Many times, I tried to tell her that I hated every meet, every medal. She would have none of it, waving me off, ignoring my feelings.
At 18, I told her I wanted to be a doctor. She screamed, “You have wasted my life!” I didn’t flinch at the venom in her voice and looked her straight in the eye, saying, “You chose to give up your life. Don’t expect me to give up mine, too.”
She tried to change my mind, alternating between yelling at me and cajoling me. But I was firm about wanting to be a doctor. I had secretly filled out college applications and even got a scholarship.
Instead of arguing with her, I simply handed her a copy of the admission letter from a prestigious college. She tore it apart, so I packed up my bags and left, while she screamed how I would not see a single penny of help from her. It’s been tough, but I am not afraid of hard work, and I know I will make it.
Recently, my aunts and cousins have been blowing up my phone, calling me names, and telling me how selfish I was to leave my poor, single mother all alone. I have to admit, I feel just a little guilty because I did go no contact with her after every phone call ended in her either screaming at me or crying about how ungrateful I was.
My friends say I did nothing I need to feel guilty about. Tell me, was I wrong? What should I do?
Sarah Turner
Dear Sarah, first and foremost: you are not wrong. What you’ve described is something many people face but rarely talk about. It’s called parental enmeshment, where a parent pours their own dreams into a child, often at the expense of that child’s autonomy.
Your mother may love you deeply, but it seems like she tied her identity to your success, but that’s on her and not you. Here’s what we think you should do.
Stick to your goals, and let your mother process her feelings on her own.
- Choosing your own path is not selfish: You are pursuing a life that feels meaningful to you. That’s not wrong; it’s healthy on all counts. Your mother may have sacrificed for you, but love does not justify controlling someone’s future.
- Don’t respond to emotional manipulation: Saying “You wasted my life” is emotional blackmail, not parenting. Her reactions, be it screaming, tearing up your letter, or turning the family against you, are all signs of control, not care. The anger in her is not because she is disappointed in you, but because she lost control of you.
- The guilt you feel does not lie on your shoulders: Feeling guilty is natural; she is your mom, after all, and hurting her doesn’t come easy. But it doesn’t mean you did anything wrong. Stick to your decision; your guilt is stemming from years of conditioning. You have been taught to please your mother.
- Going no contact is fine for your mental health: When every conversation ends in yelling or guilt trips, distance is often necessary. No contact isn’t about punishment; it’s about protecting your mental health.
- Remember, family opinions aren’t always fair or informed: Relatives may only hear one side, especially if your mother plays the victim. You’re not required to justify your choices to anyone who refuses to listen.
- Stay positive and focus on your future: You’re building a life you’re proud of through your own hard work. Keep your energy on your education, your goals, and the people who truly support you.
- Reconnect only on your terms: If you ever choose to reconnect with your mom, it should be with clear boundaries. Mutual respect, not guilt, should be the foundation of any relationship.
More advice from internet users on a similar story.
We dug out a rather similar story on Reddit, and here is some more advice from people who also feel that you (and the girl in the story) are definitely not in the wrong.
- You are not the extension of your parent, and you are free to choose what is best for you. I am sorry this happened to you, and it is not your fault. It is ok to feel guilty, but also consider that it is a result of your mom’s manipulation, so don’t let it get in the way of living your life now.
How to deal with it? Short term, you do what you have to do to pursue your academic goals in med school and try to set sound boundaries with your mom. Long term, you get therapy and set even more boundaries with your mom. © McMayMay / Reddit
- It’s very possible she IS having a mental breakdown because up until now, she has only ever seen you as an extension of herself. Your independence outside of her own wants and needs has never been a factor for her. But now that you are 18 and independent, she is unable to process it.
There really isn’t anything you can do but give her space and hold your ground. Her distress is NOT your fault and entirely due to her refusal to see you as your own person. © JustAsICanBeSoCruel / Reddit
- You’re not breaking your mom; you’re breaking her dream, and those aren’t the same thing. She built her identity around your gymnastics, but now it’s time to build your own. Sometimes you have to choose yourself; it’s not being selfish.
Feeling guilty doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong; it just means you care. Keep going. Let her feel her feelings. You’re not responsible for her life, just your own. © Funtutor_Aquiline / Reddit
