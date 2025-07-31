I Refused to Follow My Mother’s Dream—My Future Belongs to Me

My mom lived for my swimming. From age 3, my mother chased what she called “my Olympic dream.” I was one of the best, but the dream was hers, not mine.

I like swimming, but competing took the joy out of it. Many times, I tried to tell her that I hated every meet, every medal. She would have none of it, waving me off, ignoring my feelings.

At 18, I told her I wanted to be a doctor. She screamed, “You have wasted my life!” I didn’t flinch at the venom in her voice and looked her straight in the eye, saying, “You chose to give up your life. Don’t expect me to give up mine, too.”

She tried to change my mind, alternating between yelling at me and cajoling me. But I was firm about wanting to be a doctor. I had secretly filled out college applications and even got a scholarship.