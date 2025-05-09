11 People Who Take Parent Control To Another Level

I’d been studying all day and decided to hit a friend’s party to unwind. When I showed up, my friend looked shocked and slammed the door in my face. I was so confused—until I checked my phone.

My mom, who was out of town, had called the host before I even got there to “politely” let them know he could not let me in. I guess she hacked my calendar or something. She even told my friend that if he let me in, she’d call his mom and make sure he got grounded! That’s not even the craziest part.

When she got home, she had a PowerPoint presentation titled “Why That Was Dumb” ready to go. I had to sit through 12 slides and answer a questionnaire about it before I could go back to my room.