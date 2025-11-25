I Refused to Give Up My Promotion to My Single-Mom Coworker—Now I’m the Office Villain

Hi Bright Side,

As a 43-year-old woman who’s child-free, I’ve always focused fully on my work and the responsibilities I take on. Recently, I led a big project that saved the firm a fortune, and put

me up for promotion.

My coworker (32F) handled research. Only. Then she came up to me and said, “Put me as project lead. I’m a single mom, I deserve a promotion more than you.”

Caught of guard, I replied, “Your ’mother’ status isn’t a free pass to MY work!”

She smiled.

Next day, HR called me in. I froze when they declared that I’m “gatekeeping opportunities from single parents.” I sat there, trying to understand how this had flipped so fast.

They explained: “We received a complaint, a serious one. Apparently you told a colleague her parental status was irrelevant, and you refused to share credit on a major project.”

Share credit? She wanted the lead. I tried to keep my voice steady, “I didn’t say anything about her being a parent. I said being a mother doesn’t entitle her to leadership on work she didn’t lead.”

“We’re not disciplining you,” they said, “but we need to investigate. Until then, we suggest stepping back from project communications.”

I blinked. “Stepping back? That project is entering its final audit.” They shrugged, “That’s why we want to prevent... conflicts.”

I walked out, feeling like the hallway was tilting sideways. My coworker smirked, “Rough meeting?” She looked at me with a kind of triumphant pity.

“You know... leadership is about more than doing the work. It’s about empathy. HR understands that!” she said.

Now I can’t help wondering: did I actually handle this wrong? Should I have given her credit for work she didn’t do, simply because I’m child-free, and she’s a mother?

That project was my effort from start to finish, and it feels unfair to have that questioned. I’m genuinely struggling with whether I should have approached this differently.

— Sandy