I Refused to Go to an Emergency Meeting Because I Work Remotely—Now HR Stepped In

I work in the marketing department of a small company with around 30 employees. Since 2022, I’ve been working remotely.

On Monday, right at noon, my manager called me and said I had 40 minutes to show up at the office for an emergency meeting.

I told him, “Sorry, but I don’t follow last-minute orders. I’m not a robot.”



A little later, I was shocked when HR sent everyone an email announcing:

“Dear colleagues,

Following the urgent meeting earlier today, we would like to inform you that the new management, now overseeing the company, has decided to grant higher compensation to certain departments. Please see the attached file for the percentage increase your department will receive.



Best regards,

Human Resources”



I couldn’t believe it. The meeting was to announce new leadership and raises. For more than a year, there had been rumors about this, but many of us had lost hope. Suddenly, it was finally happening.

But just two hours later, there was a knock at my door. It was a deliveryman handing me an envelope. Inside were papers from HR. I froze. My contract will not be renewed when it ends in two months. There was even a note:

“We expect full commitment, and unfortunately, you didn’t show it today. Since you weren’t present at the meeting, we are sending these documents directly to your home so you don’t need to come in.”



I felt crushed. I was being fired because I refused to rush to the office—even though I’ve been a remote worker for years.

Was I wrong to stand my ground? Or was the company unfair in how they treated me?





Yours,

Amanda