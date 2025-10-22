Well if you hadn't said "I DON'T FOLLOW ORDERS, I AM NOT A ROBOT", and maybe said "I don't have transportation right now " (I know UBER), perhaps they wouldn't have canned you. Your abrupt refusal told them all that they needed to know about you. You weren't a team player. Presentation is EVERYTHING. Would you eat a perfect meal served on a garbage can lid? It doesn't have to be Fine China but a clean plate would be great. Think about it 🤔
I Refused to Go to an Emergency Meeting Because I Work Remotely—Now HR Stepped In
Workplaces are changing fast, especially with more people working remotely and companies setting new expectations. Sometimes, what seems like a small decision can create big consequences at work, leading to conflict between employees and management. Recently, one of our readers shared a personal story about facing this kind of challenge with HR.
Amanda’s letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I work in the marketing department of a small company with around 30 employees. Since 2022, I’ve been working remotely.
On Monday, right at noon, my manager called me and said I had 40 minutes to show up at the office for an emergency meeting.
I told him, “Sorry, but I don’t follow last-minute orders. I’m not a robot.”
A little later, I was shocked when HR sent everyone an email announcing:
“Dear colleagues,
Following the urgent meeting earlier today, we would like to inform you that the new management, now overseeing the company, has decided to grant higher compensation to certain departments. Please see the attached file for the percentage increase your department will receive.
Best regards,
Human Resources”
I couldn’t believe it. The meeting was to announce new leadership and raises. For more than a year, there had been rumors about this, but many of us had lost hope. Suddenly, it was finally happening.
But just two hours later, there was a knock at my door. It was a deliveryman handing me an envelope. Inside were papers from HR. I froze. My contract will not be renewed when it ends in two months. There was even a note:
“We expect full commitment, and unfortunately, you didn’t show it today. Since you weren’t present at the meeting, we are sending these documents directly to your home so you don’t need to come in.”
I felt crushed. I was being fired because I refused to rush to the office—even though I’ve been a remote worker for years.
Was I wrong to stand my ground? Or was the company unfair in how they treated me?
Yours,
Amanda
Thank you, Amanda, for opening up about your story. It’s clear you’re not just dealing with being let go, but also with the shock of how quickly things shifted after years of loyal remote work.
Here is our advice to you:
Treat the dismissal as potentially unlawful
You were hired as a remote worker, and suddenly, your refusal to appear in person was used against you.
Review your contract and keep every email, call log, and HR note. Consult an employment lawyer to check if the company breached agreements or discriminated against your working arrangement. Even if you don’t go to court, knowing your legal ground can protect you or push for severance.
Use the missed raise as motivation
It stings to miss out on the raise, but this also shows the company didn’t truly value you.
Channel that energy into finding a workplace where flexibility and results matter more than last-minute demands. Highlight your remote success since 2022 in your CV, framing it as proof you can thrive without micromanagement.
Reclaim the narrative with your colleagues
Right now, management may have painted you as “uncommitted.” Reach out privately to trusted coworkers and share your side of the story—that you weren’t warned about the office change and were punished for working the way you always had.
This protects your reputation in the industry and could open doors to opportunities through colleagues who understand your value.
Turn this into a career reset point
After years of adapting to remote life, this firing can be a chance to build work around your terms.
Explore freelance projects, consultancy, or companies with strong remote-first cultures. You’re not starting from zero—you already have years of experience balancing independence with results. This isn’t just an ending; it can be the push toward a role that respects the life you’ve built.
