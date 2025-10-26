I Absolutely Refuse to Delay My Retirement to Save My Spoiled Daughter and Her Son

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Marge, 68, retiring after 46 years of work. Finally, I can relax, garden, maybe try dancing, without being called back to cover someone else’s responsibilities. But there’s my daughter, Emily, 28. Single, a “beauty influencer” whose vlog makes nothing, with a 3-year-old son. Sweet kid, loved, but Emily doesn’t even know who the father is. When he was born, she cried in my arms, promising to change. She didn’t. Instead of daycare, I’ve been the fallback. Instead of basic needs, she buys makeup; instead of parenting, she posts hashtags. I’ve been paying for everything: rent, groceries, kid’s nutrition, therapy, toys, Internet, until last month, when I said: “I’m done. I’m retiring.”

She called me and begged to keep working, accused me of abandoning her and ruining three lives: hers, the baby’s, and her “career”. I said no. Then came the meltdown: “Prepare for the worst, mom!”