I Refused to Hug My Little Boy—His Reaction Broke My Heart

Your son is six years old, just to understand that there has been a big change in his life, but without the mental capacity to actually process all his emotions, or being able to express them. He might be close to you, but not having his mother around is a very big change for him.



His clinginess is a sign of losing parental security, and his confusion about the new situation he is in. He might be panicking, and uncertain about this new life, but unable to actually put these complex emotions into words. When he comes to you repeatedly, it might be his way of asking: “Am I still safe? Do I still belong here completely? Can I trust this new version of life?”

Remember, he’s not actually trying to tire or frustrate you. For now, you’re the only part of his life that still feels stable, and he is holding on tight.