I Refused to Keep My Late Son’s Fiancée in His House—We’re Not a Charity

Dear Bright Side,

My son, 27, passed away a month ago after an illness. His fiancée still refuses to move out.

The house they shared is mine, and I want to rent it out. She said, “I cared for him like a nurse for two years. Is this your thank you?!” So, I was left with no choice but to put her things out.

Hours later, imagine my shock when I found out that my son had left her his shares in the business we own. Her lawyer called to inform me that 20% of the business now belongs to her.

My son never mentioned this to me, but it seems that in his final days, as his health was declining, he signed the papers to make it official.

Now, I am legally obligated to see her every single day and share our profits with her.

This woman was my son’s fiancée, not even his wife. They didn’t even have any kids.

I really don’t want her to be “glued” to our family forever now that he’s gone. This feels very unfair.

Do you have any advice for me on how I can handle this situation?

Yours,

Helena