I Refused to Let My Food Be Stolen at Work, But I Think I Crossed a Line

Here’s what happened to Mary’s food supplies:
Hi Bright Side,
I have severe allergies, so I always bring my own food and drinks to work. Like I have a massive dairy allergy, so I always bring oat milk to the office, to be able to make my coffee. Lately, someone’s been dipping into my clearly labeled supplies. Whether it’s food, or my milk, things kept disappearing, and I had to go without my daily coffee. I asked around, but no one confessed.
I even sent an official mail to everyone on my floor, offering to share my stuff if they’d only let me know, but everyone denied or ignored it. The theft continued. So, I got petty, and filled a milk carton with very special stuff: toothpaste and baking soda. The next day, I caught the thief because they filched my stuff, again. I heard gagging in the break room. To my horror, it was one of my co-workers, who was going through a financial crisis.
She paled when she saw me, and I mumbled something about a bad batch of milk and fled. Since then, we have been avoiding each other, and while the theft has stopped, I feel like I went too far. Was I wrong? Should I reach out to her and do something? I’m just feeling miserable for her, and the situation I inadvertently created.
I am a bit confused how to move further, so any advice would be appreciated!
Thanks!
Mary Blaine
Hi Mary, thank you for sharing your office escapades with us. It’s understandable that you were frustrated: having your allergen-free food repeatedly stolen despite clear labeling and a polite offer to share is aggravating, and anyone could have reacted the way you did. However, the prank unintentionally humiliated and possibly hurt a financially struggling coworker, so here’s what we think can help you overcome this sticky situation.
Firstly, shake off the guilt.
- Stop feeling guilty: You wanted to catch a thief who you might have imagined being a tad sneaky, but your intention wasn’t to shame a person in trouble. While it still happened, shake off the guilt, given this was not an act of deliberate ill-will from your end.
- Remember, you did offer: You’ve stopped the theft, and your coworker may now feel guilt, shame, and perhaps even resentment toward you, but remind yourself that you had offered to share food if they had let you know. The decoy milk was your last stop to catch the thief, not your first.
Here’s how to restore interpersonal relationships.
- Have a one-on-one talk: Approach your colleague in a one-on-one setting, and be honest: “I realize I went too far trying to stop my things from going missing, and I feel bad for how it played out.” Make clear you understand she might have been in a difficult spot and that you regret the way you handled it.
- You may offer a small kindness: You could offer to bring her coffee, lunch, or something thoughtful, but let her decline if she wants. The idea is not to buy forgiveness but to make a genuine offer to help.
- Keep interactions normal: Keep your behavior the same as before. If you guys made small talk, keep at it; if you didn’t, don’t start anything new. You may have embarrassed her by your prank, but she had no right to filch your food supplies without asking.
The thing is, in situations like these, if you do nothing, the awkwardness may linger. If you take the first step, you may not become friends, but you’ll clear the air and relieve your own guilt.
Take a different route for any future issues.
- Secure your supplies: A small lockable box or fridge caddy in the shared fridge will keep your allergen-free food supply safe.
- Labeling plus boundary: Add clear labels and pair them with clear boundaries, like “Please do not use allergen-free food” or “Ask Mary before taking.”
- The official escalation route: If theft continues, go to HR or a manager before taking matters into your own hands.
